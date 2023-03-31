EV Batteries Have Come A Long Way – Here’s the Tech to Watch Now and for the Future

The type of battery that powers an EV is at the heart of buyers’ concerns as it makes a huge difference in the overall performance of an electric car.

The time it takes for an electric vehicle to recharge and the distance it can travel before the battery needs to be recharged all depend on the type of battery. Furthermore, even the safety of an EV is determined by the battery pack.

From the old-fashioned lead-acid battery to the emerging solid-state battery, there are a number of different battery technologies, each of which comes with its own upsides and downsides.

Read on for an overview of the most popular battery technologies used today as well as forthcoming battery developments on the horizon.

1. Lead-Acid Batteries

Being one of the oldest battery technologies, lead-acid batteries are inexpensive, safe, and reliable rechargeable batteries.

These are most similar to regular car batteries and are also used to power forklifts and golf cars. They also found their way into early EVs.

However, low specific energy, poor cold-temperature performance, heavy weight, and short lifecycle made them a bad option for EVs. With the emergence of new models, lead-acid batteries are no longer used in electric cars.

2. Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

The nickel–metal hydride battery represents an evolution from the nickel–hydrogen battery. The model comes with a high specific energy and a decent lifetime, which is why the found usage in many hybrid cars and early mainstream EVs like the Nissan Leaf.

The biggest issues with NiMH batteries are their high cost, high self-discharge, inefficiency, heat generation at high temperatures, and the need to control hydrogen loss.

3. Lithium-Ion Batteries

This type of rechargeable battery uses the reversible reduction of lithium ions to store energy, which allows them to offer a higher energy per unit mass compared to other electrical energy storage systems.

Furthermore, Lithium-Ion batteries have a high power-to-weight ratio, high energy efficiency, good high-temperature performance, and low self-discharge, making them the current gold standard in battery technology.

These batteries initially made an appearance with their usage in portable consumer electronics such as cell phones and laptops.

While early lithium-ion batteries were temperature-sensitive and posed fire risks if charged incorrectly or punctured, later models were designed in a way to tackle these downsides.

Most of today’s all-electric vehicles use lithium-ion batteries. Researchers are looking to further reduce their relatively high cost, extend their useful life, and address safety concerns in regard to overheating as they continue to find popularity.

There are two more popular variations of lithium-ion batteries, which include NMC-Type and LFP-Type.

4. Supercapacitors/Ultracapacitors

Technically, ultracapacitors and supercapacitors refer to a type of capacitor that has a higher energy density compared to traditional capacitors.

However, they act as supplementary power sources as they can store energy in a polarized liquid between an electrode and an electrolyte, thus helping improve the performance of an EV battery.

Specifically, ultracapacitors and supercapacitors can provide EVs additional power during acceleration and hill climbing and help recover braking energy.

5. Solid-State Batteries

A solid-state battery uses solid electrodes and a solid electrolyte, instead of liquid or polymer gel electrolytes. This allows this battery technology to offer solutions for many problems of liquid Li-ion batteries, such as flammability, limited voltage, unstable solid-electrolyte interphase formation, poor cycling performance, and strength.

According to recent research, solid-state batteries can hold 72 percent more energy by weight and 95 percent more energy by volume than commercial lithium-ion batteries.

While still development is at an early stage, many consider these the future of battery technology in EVs.

