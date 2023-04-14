European Data Watchdog Creates Task Force to Look into OpenAI

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB), the agency in charge of protecting the privacy of the region’s consumers, is creating a dedicated task force that will collaborate with authorities from individual countries to explore potential enforcement actions against ChatGPT and other similar services.

The launch of the task force was announced by the EDPB in a statement where it also informed that it will be stepping in to settle a dispute against Meta Platforms (META) by Ireland’s local data protection authority (DPA) in regards to the transfer of data from the company’s Ireland-based subsidiary to the United States.

In late March, Italy’s DPA – the Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali – banned ChatGPT from providing its services within the country alleging that the software had no safeguards to prevent minors from using and abusing it while it also exploited users’ personal data without their concern to keep training the AI model.

Two days ago, the Italian DPA offered OpenAI to lift this temporary restriction as long as it implements a list of remedies proposed by the agency. The company has until 30 April to comply with most of the proposed fixes although it has been given a lengthier deadline for some of the most complex demands of the list.

The first provision set forth by the Garante requires that ChatGPT informs users explicitly about how its software uses their data to perform its operations. This information must be displayed in a way that can be easily accessed and viewed by those who register for the service.

In addition, once a user registers, there must be an age filter that prompts the person to declare that they are 18 years old or older as part of the measures proposed by the agency to keep minors off the application.

OpenAI will have until 31 May to propose how it plans to implement this age-gating system while it has been given a few more months – until 30 September this year – to create a scheme that keeps users under 13 years old away from the software unless they have received parental consent.

Contract Basis Not Permitted to Justify Data Transfers

The DPA also asked OpenAI to provide a legal basis that is either considered legitimate interest or consent – not a contractual relationship – to justify why the software needs to use and process the data from Italians who access it.

A contract basis indicates that there has been an agreement between the two parties – OpenAI and the customer – that justifies the use of their data for some reason. At the moment, OpenAI’s privacy policy heavily relies on the contract principle to justify processing the data of its users.

Meanwhile, the legitimate interest basis would indicate that the software needs this data to function properly, meaning that users may either opt out of having their data exposed but may be unable to use the service or enjoy a limited version of it if they do so.

Finally, the consent basis would prompt OpenAI to ask for consumers’ permission to process their data if they want to access ChatGPT and other similar software.

OpenAI Must Create an Information Campaign to Disclose Data-Processing Practices

The Italian DPA is also forcing OpenAI to create “easily accessible tools” for non-users to be able to opt out of having their data processed by the software’s algorithms and to rectify any data that the AI model comes up with that misrepresents or inaccurately depicts the subject.

This provision is particularly important when it comes to the descriptions and information provided by the software about celebrities, public figures, companies, and websites – which can be considered in many cases non-users – as ChatGPT has been found to make inaccurate statements about these subjects on many occasions.

Finally, OpenAI will have to create a countrywide marketing campaign that informs consumers about how it will be using its personal data to train its algorithms.

OpenAI has not yet responded to these demands but the creation of a task force by the European Commission may indicate that the software is now in the crosshairs of the economic bloc’s leadership, meaning that similar measures could be enforced by other countries or the region as a whole if the EDPB agrees with Italy’s approach to regulating the AI company.

