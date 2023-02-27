Tech News

European Commercial Vehicle Insurance Startup Flock Raises $38M

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageAlejandro Arrieche Last updated:

flock insurance tech company

Flock, a European startup that underwrites data-driven insurance policies for commercial vehicle fleets, just raised $38 million from investors during its Series B funding round to keep developing its revolutionary business model.

The funding round was led by Octopus Ventures and CommerzVentures and counted on other prominent venture capitalists including Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital, and Foresight Ventures.

Flock uses telematics data from commercial vehicle fleets to come up with a safety score for the different vehicles that the client operates and determines the cost of the insurance based on this information.

Also read: Best Tech Stocks to Buy in February 2023

This encourages drivers to drive safely by introducing a monetary incentive in the form of reduced insurance costs. The company has created a platform through which fleet owners can keep track of the safety score of each of their vehicles and see how they have fared compared to the insurance policy’s scope.

Here’s How Flock Business Model Works

Flock offers its insurance policies to companies in the transportation, delivery, and car rental business, among others, and has amassed over 600 commercial customers thus far. The company claims to be insuring around a third of Amazon’s independent fleet – these are transportation services provided by third parties to the e-commerce giant to deliver its packages.

In addition to providing competitive insurance quotes, Flock’s system is designed to communicate insightful information to drivers and fleet owners about high-risk routes and it is also equipped to identify risky behaviors.

The insurance policies offered by the company covered liability to people and property, window and windscreen damages, medical expenses, and theft, among other coverages.

Also read: Quick Guide to Invest in Amazon (AMZN) Stock

The company was founded by Ed Leon and Antton Pena, who stumbled upon the idea of creating an insurance product that could use real-time data. Flock’s success relies upon the system’s ability to determine the risk that each vehicle within a fleet carries as this will ultimately determine how much the owner will pay for insurance.

If that perceived risk diminishes, the cost of insurance will go down accordingly and vice versa.

“At Flock, we believe that insurers should help customers save time, money, and even lives. With our radically different insurance model, enabled by an immense amount of data, we hope to actively reduce the number of people needlessly killed or injured on the road”, Flock’s co-founder Leon commented.

The company emphasized that its revenues have grown by more than 30 times since its Series A funding round in 2021 when the firm raised $17 million led by Chamath’s Social Capital VC firm.

In addition, Flock has partnered with over 100 commercial insurance brokers in the United Kingdom to raise awareness among drivers and fleet owners about their data-driven insurance products.

Flock is Not the First of Its Kind but the Market is Huge

Flock competes with another British startup called Zego, which, according to Crunchbase, has raised more than $280 million from investors and that reportedly provides insurance to over 400,000 vehicles from both companies and self-employed drivers.

According to data from Insurance Europe, motor insurance premiums amounted to €149 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, the largest markets by gross written premiums were Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Usage-based insurance – also known as UBI – is one of the trends that has been dominating the insurance telematics market lately and it involves the analysis of driver’s actions such as

Other Related Articles:

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Alejandro Arrieche.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Alejandro is a financial analyst and freelance writer who's been following the markets and writing informative news content for more than seven years, covering all the latest developments in the crypto and stocks spaces. Other publications Alejandro has written for include The Modest Wallet, Buyshares, Capital.com, and LearnBonds.
His daily…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!