EU Data Transfer Restrictions Could Impact 10% of Meta Platforms Revenues

A long-running dispute between the United States and the European Union in regards to data exports could affect at least 10% of Meta Platforms’ global turnover according to comments made by the firm’s top executives during the most recent earnings call.

According to Susan Li, the Chief Financial Officer of Meta, the company is actively monitoring the situation and anticipates that a final decision from the IDPC in regards to the firm’s transatlantic data transfers should be issued next month.

“Our ongoing consultations with policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic continue to indicate that the proposed new EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework will be fully implemented before the deadline for suspension of such transfers, but we cannot exclude the possibility that it will not be completed in time”, Li commented.

Meta may be forced to shut down its services in the region if the IDPC’s ruling is not temporarily suspended or postponed. However, if it comes to that, the company is unable to predict how long the suspension will last.

The 10% estimate provided by Li is based on how much money Meta generates from its Facebook users residing in an EU member country.

Why is Meta Facing a Ban on Its EU-to-US Data Transfers?

The company founded and headed by Mark Zuckerberg was slapped with a $400 million fine from the Irish Data Protection Commission (IDPC) in January this year for breaching the economic bloc’s privacy laws.

In addition, three months were given to the firm to reorganize its data handling practices to comply with local rules and regulations, including a prohibition on data transfers to the United States as this supposedly protects the privacy of European residents.

Under the prevailing General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), companies must ask users for their consent to use their data for commercial purposes. When GDPR came into effect in 2018, Meta changed its terms of service (ToS) to a contractual basis, meaning that users must give the company consent or otherwise they won’t be able to access the platform.

Regulators in both Ireland and the European Commission told Meta Platforms (META) that they could not rely on this basis to grant users access to its platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

For Meta’s business, giving users the ability to opt out of having their data transferred or exploited by the company can endanger its ad-targeting capabilities and hence the revenues derived from this activity in the region.

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app also owned by Meta, was also slapped with a smaller €5.5 million fine for changing their terms of service to a contractual basis as well, meaning that users would not be able to access the application if they do not agree to the ToS.

Europe’s Data Protection Watchdog Intervened to Settle the Dispute

On 13 April, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) intervened in the IDPC vs. Meta data transfer dispute and indicated that it will reach a settlement within the next two months upon reviewing all arguments.

The IDPC is forced to wait until the EDPB makes a decision on the matter. This binding definite ruling will weigh on both the imposition of a fine on Meta and the enforcement of GDPR rules to halt overseas data transfers.

Also read: European Data Watchdog Creates Task Force to Look into OpenAI

One of the reasons why data transfers between the EU and the US are so controverted is that once the data gets to the States, law enforcement agencies may be able to access them provided that they go through the corresponding legal channels.

For European legislators, this treatment is somehow unfair as US authorities should not be capable of surveiling EU residents without their consent and that is what these data transfer prohibitions are attempting to ban.

