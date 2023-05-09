Environmentalists Sue FAA Over SpaceX Starship Environmental Damage

Elon Musk’s SpaceX made headlines in April, launching the first test flight of the Starship, a 400-foot rocket that the billionaire believes will one-day land people on the moon and ultimately on Mars.

Although SpaceX hoped to push Starship into an Orbit around the Earth, the most powerful rocket ever built exploded four minutes after blasting off its launch base in Texas.

Environmentalists and Cultural Heritage Groups Sue the FAA

While Musk lauded the SpaceX team for achieving such a feat on the first trial, five environmental and cultural heritage groups have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the basis that the regulator disregarded the National Environmental Policy Act when it permitted SpaceX to fly the most powerful rocket in human history from its Boca Chica launchpad in Texas without an environmental impact assessment, as seen in court filings obtained by CNBC.

SpaceX received the green light for its Starship launch program from the FAA in the summer of 2022 on the condition that the space exploration company carries out a series of assessments to ease environmental impacts on the area around its base.

However, the environmentalist groups argue that this assessment and the measures stipulated did not suffice, neither did they offset or provide the full scope of the effects of future Starship launches.

Following the launch that ended in an explosion, the FAA grounded Starship’s launch program pending an investigation into the first test flight on April 20. However, the lawsuit demands the court cancel SpaceX’s launch license completely until a full environmental assessment is concluded.

The legal action was taken by the American Bird Conservancy, the Carrizo-Comecrudo Nation of Texas, the Center for Biological Diversity, Save Rio Grande Valley, and the SurfRider Foundation. The environmental and cultural heritage organizations filed the lawsuit in a district court located in Washington, D.C.

“The FAA failed to take the requisite hard look at the proposed project and has concluded that significant adverse effects will not occur due to purported mitigation measures,” the lawsuit reads in part.

The groups’ legal representatives in the lawsuit highlighted that in June 2020, the FAA’s chief of staff for Commercial Space Transportation initially outlined that an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was being prepared.

However, later on, due to SpaceX’s preference, a less comprehensive analysis was carried out, which facilitated an accelerated launch schedule for the billionaire-founded company.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, commenting on the aftermath and potential environmental damage on the weekend following the launch and during a Twitter Spaces session, stated that as far as they know, there has been no significant damage caused to the environment.

Why does the Lawsuit Matter?

Federal and state agencies, along with other environmental researchers, are conducting a thorough assessment of the launch’s impact on the populace, ecosystems, and wildlife. These evaluations are being conducted both in conjunction with and independently of SpaceX.

According to a report by CNBC published about a week ago, National Wildlife Refuge lands and beaches of Boca Chica located close to SpaceX’s base are known for being the natural habitats of several endangered species such as the “piping plover, the red knot, jaguarundi, northern aplomado falcon, and sea turtles including the Kemp’s Ridley.”

Kemp’s Ridley is the world’s most endangered turtle species and has a specially designated habitat for the piping plover.

Not only is Boca Chica land a significant site for wildlife, particularly ocelots, but it also holds great cultural and spiritual importance to the Carrizo-Comecrudo tribe of Texas. The tribe considers it to be a sacred space, adding to the significance of preserving the area’s natural habitat.

Following the launch, researchers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service noticed carcasses of animals that fall under the umbrella of the Endangered Species Act in the area they own and manage.

However, no samples were collected as the researchers could not access the site for at least two days, leaving the carcasses to be eaten by predators or could have been washed away. The researchers were concerned that perhaps they were moved from the site.

One of the major concerns raised by the groups opposing the FAA pertains to the accessibility of state parks, beaches, and the National Wildlife Refuge area surrounding Starbase for the public, researchers, and tribal communities.

Ensuring that people can access these areas is a key point of contention for the organizations challenging the FAA’s plans.

According to the lawsuit, in 2021, Boca Chica Beach closed its doors for about 500 hours, maybe more. The environmentalist through their legal representatives cited notices of closure circulated by Cameron County, with a “beach or access point closure occurring on over 100 separate days.”

The groups also argued that these closures infringe “upon the ability of the Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas to access lands and waters that are part of their ancestral heritage.”

