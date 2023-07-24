Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 takes place, excitement surrounds talent, athleticism, and national pride. Yet, one challenge persists in women’s soccer: visibility.

Enter Google Pixel and The Football Association (FA). They have joined forces through the Pixel FC initiative, aimed to boost visibility and engagement around the World Cup. The initiative marks a significant stride for Google in highlighting the event.

This article examines Pixel FC, its impact, and Google’s continued efforts to highlight visibility.

Bridging the Visibility Gap: Pixel FC’s Technological Innovations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continues, the technological solution to the visibility gap in women’s soccer comes into focus: Pixel FC.

The team at Pixel FC includes Alex Bailess, Abbi Summers, Mollie & Rosie Kmita, and Samantha Miller. With limited resources, their comprehensive coverage is a challenge – which is why Google Pixel has stepped in, providing necessary tools, platform, and funding.

Google Pixel and @FA are teaming up to bring fans closer to the beautiful game ⚽️ That means…

🤳 Exclusive content

👀 Behind-the-scenes access to @England and @Lionesses

🏟️ Immersive matchday experiences, home and away

It all starts this summer.

Welcome to Football on Pixel. pic.twitter.com/MKICxI7i0F — Google UK (@GoogleUK) June 26, 2023

The partnership between Google Pixel and the FA goes beyond providing the latest Pixel devices, such as the new Pixel 8 Pro. It includes giving Pixel FC members access to players and covering travel expenses for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, Google advocates for equal pay for all members.

Advanced camera and AI-powered technology from Google Pixel further drives Pixel FC. The camera offers fresh perspectives on players, promising an immersive experience for fans. As the Official Mobile Phone and Earbuds Partner of the FA, Google Pixel brings fans closer to the game with initiatives like Pitchside, Presented by Pixel.

Google’s vision for Pixel FC extends beyond the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, seeing the addition of more names, thereby increasing women’s soccer visibility. This represents a critical step towards encouraging more girls and women to partake in the sport.

State of Women’s Soccer Coverage

In 2022, women’s soccer soared. Yet, despite record viewership, a media coverage disparity between men’s and women’s sports remains.

Last year, over 365 million people worldwide, including 17.4 million in the UK, tuned into women’s soccer. Despite the record-breaking viewership, research conducted by Google Pixel and the Women’s Sport Trust revealed a stark disparity in media coverage. From April to May 2023, only 2% of UK print media and 6% of TV news focused on women’s soccer, against men’s soccer coverage.

Furthermore, the Women’s Sport Trust study revealed insights about committed women’s sports fans. These fans, passionate about women’s sports and consuming at least 1 hour of content weekly, found accessing content challenging. More than half (58%) wished for non-live content, while 48% struggled to find it.

Most fans (82%) agreed free-to-air TV coverage for women’s sports was necessary, while 61% desired a dedicated women’s sports channel. A large segment (40%) was open to a modest monthly subscription fee for a women-only sports channel.

📺Most watched January to May ever

🧑🏾‍🤝‍🧑🏾6m committed women's sport fans

🏆Fans wanting content that spotlights player skills, stories and rivalries

💰Women’s sports fans likely to be responsible for household budget ➡️Catch up with all the insight here https://t.co/Ln3fVkpHEE — Women's Sport Trust (@WomenSportTrust) June 20, 2023

Interestingly, these fans are more likely to manage household budgets (70%) compared to men’s sports fans (64%).

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has ignited a spark, but equal media coverage is essential for sustained growth. This signals a call to action for media entities to bridge the gap in coverage, honouring the significance and influence of women’s soccer on a global scale.

The growing interest in women’s soccer has also permeated the betting world. The Soccer Betting Guide 2023 provides an in-depth guide for fans who wish to engage in responsible betting during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Boosting Visibility for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Google’s Comprehensive Digital Offerings for Fans

To address this visibility gap, Google has stepped up its efforts with comprehensive digital offerings for fans. As the World Cup unfolds, Google has introduced features designed to keep fans connected to the tournament.

Google Search allows users to track the action. A search for the tournament, a match, a team, or a player gives access to highlights, follow-ups, notifications, and stats. A Mini Cup Game on Search is engaging fans globally.

Google TV is a go-to for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 enthusiasts. It offers live games, highlights, documentaries, and more from broadcasters, YouTube, and FIFA+. A new row on the home screen from July 20 makes relevant content accessible, improving user experience.

YouTube offers channels of official broadcasters and FIFA for highlights, recaps, and clips. YouTube TV subscribers can watch the World Cup live on FOX and FS1. The 4K Plus add-on offers all matches in ultra-high-definition, and Spanish-speaking audiences have access through Telemundo and Universo.

Google’s editorial series “My Game in My Words” features World Cup athlete Megan Rapinoe and other NWSL players, focusing on their career and game approach. Google Pixel has also partnered with the England and Germany women’s national teams, offering exclusive content, stories, and campaigns.

Finally, Google Play Store has dedicated space for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. From a collection of apps and books to help you understand the game, Google supports women’s soccer.

Google’s effort to close the visibility gap in women’s soccer, particularly for the ongoing World Cup, showcases the role technology plays in driving change. Through initiatives like Pixel FC and its various digital offerings, Google is working to redefine engagement and level the playing field for women’s soccer. Interested in how these initiatives fit within Google’s overall financial strategy? Consider taking a look at how Google spends its money.

