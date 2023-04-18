Elon Musk’s SpaceX Scrubs Starship Launch – World’s Biggest Ever Rocket Tries Again in 24 Hours



Elon Musk’s SpaceX postponed the much-awaited unmanned test flight of its massive Starship rocket barely 15 minutes to launch time, citing a technical issue. The firm made an announcement stating the next possible launch day would be in 48 hours.

Starship’s First Flight Test

SpaceX has been working on launching Starship since 2021, but due to delays in the rocket’s development and the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) approval, the launch has continually been pushed back.

However, on April 14th the company finally secured the FAA approval and since the ship had already been stacked and was ready for the test, the company set the launch date to April 17th thus beginning the countdown.

Targeting as soon as Monday, April 17 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket from Starbase in Texas → https://t.co/bJFjLCiTbK pic.twitter.com/Ry25Uuvknh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 14, 2023

On Monday, as the world counted down the last 15 minutes to the liftoff of the world’s largest and most powerful rocket, the Starship, which was set to launch at 8:20 a.m. Central Time from Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, the company announced a “scrub” because of what seemed to be a frozen valve in the pressurization system of the booster.

The company stated it would require at least 48 hours to recycle the liquid methane and liquid oxygen that fuels the rocket hence the new launch date was set for Thursday 20th April with the 62-minute launch window expected to be open at 8:28 a.m. Central Time.

Regardless, the private space corporation continued with the countdown in what it referred to as a “wet dress rehearsal” where it continued with the launch protocol and then halted the clock with ten seconds left to spare, just before the powerful engines on the booster were scheduled to be ignited.

Learned a lot today, now offloading propellant, retrying in a few days … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2023

The new date has stirred humor on Twitter as users referred to 4/20, a day that is widely recognized in cannabis culture while making fun of Musk’s appearance on a live web show while smoking Marijuana back in 2018.

The World’s Largest Rocket

Starship is a massive rocket unlike any other. It consists of the spacecraft and Super Heavy booster which when stacked spans a height of 120 meters (395 feet) and a diameter of 9 meters (29.5 feet), making it taller than the Statue of Liberty. The rocket is said to be fully reusable in that it is capable of flying back to Earth on soft landings

However, for the expendable first test journey into orbit, neither stage would be returned. Instead, both of the spacecraft’s components would crash land at sea, with the upper stage of the Starship landing in the Pacific after almost reaching a full orbit of the planet.

According to SpaceX, the rocket is meant to ferry both people and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond. As such it is capable of carrying up to 150 metric tonnes fully reusable and 250 metric tonnes expendable making it the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed.

Starship was selected by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to be the moon lander for the Artemis 3 mission scheduled to take place in 2025. This mission will be the first since the Apollo 17 landing in 1972.

But, for the mission to happen, SpaceX must polish the design and carry out several tests one of which the first flight test was to assist with.

The rocket’s stages have undergone various other tests but never have they been used together to fly into space. In February for instance, the company fired up 31 out of 33 of the Super Heavy booster’s engines in a “static fire” test for the full duration of the expected flight test.

Therefore, the first flight test will evaluate the ability of the two stages to work together for a successful mission into space. During the test on Thursday, the Super Heavy rocket is expected to separate from the spacecraft approximately three minutes after launch and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

The six-engined spacecraft is then anticipated to continue to ascend to a height of close to 150 miles before making a nearly complete orbit of the planet and splashing down in the Pacific Ocean roughly 90 minutes after launch.

If this occurs, the test will be a complete success. However, Musk says, “If it gets to orbit, that’s a massive success. If we get far enough away from the launchpad before something goes wrong then I think I would consider that to be a success. Just don’t blow up the launchpad.”

Space X is Working Towards Making Space Missions Affordable

Elon Musk’s main goal is to make humans a multi-planetary species which would require trips to Mars to become as affordable as possible. For this, rockets need to be reusable.

According to Elon Musk, air travel would be unaffordable if the airplane were thrown away after one flight. Similarly, if rockets were reusable, the price of launching one would mostly be the fuel which, SpaceX CEO says, would fall below $10 million.

With this goal in mind, SpaceX has found a way to turn around the booster, the most expensive component of the rocket with nine engines, and direct it to a gentle landing back on land or on a barge in the water instead of letting it fall into the ocean and sink.

This saves it for another use and significantly lowers the cost of a mission. Therefore, in addition to the large payload capacity, the affordable price provides more people with the hope of flying to the moon or Mars and back.

However, even before it departs for Mars, SpaceX has already secured an astonishing amount of launch contracts for the system. Among them is a $2.9 billion NASA contract that would see Starship modified to land people on the moon.

Additionally, Starship has a number of private human spaceflight missions scheduled. The nine-person crew of dearMOON, an initiative led by Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa, will go to the moon using Starship. The Polaris program of billionaire Jared Isaacman is also scheduled on the Starship.

Related articles: