Elon Musk Threatens to Sue Microsoft as AI War Heats Up

Even if an AI war between tech giants wasn’t apparent so far, it has become evident as Elon Musk has threatened to sue Microsoft for “illegally” using Twitter data for its AI.

Musk was responding to a news story about Microsoft dropping Twitter from its advertising platform.

The Tesla CEO tweeted “They (Microsoft) trained illegally using Twitter data” adding that it is “lawsuit time.”

They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

In what’s typical of Musk, he did not back his allegation with evidence. Notably, earlier this year, Musk created a hoax that Apple was planning to boot out Twitter from the app store.

After meeting Apple CEO Tim Cook, he said that the iPhone maker never considered doing so.

Meanwhile, coming back to the recent incident, Musk’s outburst comes after Microsoft said that it would drop Twitter from its ad platform effective April 25.

Microsoft said, “Smart Campaigns with Multi-platform will no longer support Twitter” – while adding that “other social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn will continue to be available.”

Microsoft’s move comes after Twitter started charging money for API. Also, just recently Musk announced plans to launch his AI startup named “TruthGPT” while labeling Microsoft-backed OpenAI as “untruthful.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, Musk said, that current AI technologies like OpenAI are “being trained to be politically correct, which is simply another way of … saying untruthful things.”

Musk said that his TruthGPT – whose name resembles Donald Trump’s social media platform “Truth Social” – would be an alternative to Google and ChatGPT and “create more good than harm.”

Truth Social is a part of TMTG (Trump Media & Technology Group) and has announced a merger with Digital World Acquisition (NYSE: DWAC).

Musk has incidentally warmed up to Republicans including Trump – and even restored the former President’s Twitter account which was suspended following the Capitol Hill Violence in 2021.

AI War Has Heated Up

Meanwhile, Musk threatening Microsoft with a lawsuit over using Twitter data is yet another testimony to the AI war.

Previously also Musk has called AI “dangerous” and in February he criticized OpenAI – the company he co-founded in 2015 – and said that it is now “a maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

Notably, in January, Microsoft announced a multi-billion-dollar investment into OpenAI.

Google also launched its Bard chatbot to take on ChatGPT but it had a disappointing debut – sending Alphabet’s market cap lower by $100 billion.

Not only the US but Chinese companies like Alibaba and Baidu have also launched AI chatbots.

Alibaba’s AI business forms part of the Cloud Intelligence Group after the business reorganization.

However, the segment is led by Alibaba’s group CEO Daniel Zhang which underlines the strategic importance of AI for Alibaba.

While regulators have been getting apprehensive about generative AI and Italy banned ChatGPT, tech companies see it as a major opportunity.

As for Musk, he was previously at a war with legacy automakers, and post his acquisition of Twitter – and now the AI foray – he now seems at war with multiple tech companies as well.

