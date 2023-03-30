Elon Musk Surpasses Obama and has the Most Twitter Followers

Elon Musk now has over 133 million Twitter followers and has surpassed former US president Barack Obama who had the most Twitter followers since 2020.

Musk has been on a record-breaking spree. In 2021, he became the first person ever to have a net worth in excess of $300 billion.

However, as Tesla stock crashed 65% in 2022 and had its worst year on record, Musk built the dubious distinction of losing $200 billion in his net worth.

Musk’s Twitter following has exploded over the last couple of years. In November 2019, Musk had just over 30 million Twitter followers. Since then, not only has Tesla’s market cap risen multi-fold, but Musk has also added millions of followers.

In April 2022, when Musk proposed to buy Twitter he had over 80 million subscribers and by June the count swelled to 100 million and he became the sixth person ever to have over 100 million Twitter followers.

His follower count rose further to 110 million by the end of October 2022 when he bought Twitter.

Twitter has around 450 million active users which effectively means that every third person on the platform follows the Tesla CEO.

Notably, Musk backed out of buying Twitter and said that the platform has many fake accounts. However, amid a legal battle where legal experts gave him little chance, Musk eventually relented and bought Twitter at the original terms.

He has since slashed the social media company’s valuation by over half. We haven’t heard much from him about the “fake accounts” on the platform since he acquired the company.

Musk Surpasses Obama and now has the Most Twitter Followers

According to Guinness World Records, Ashton Kutcher had the most Twitter followers in 2010-the year it started collating the data.

Kutcher eventually also held the record of becoming the first person to have over a million subscribers. The same year Lady Gaga surpassed Kutcher to have the most Twitter followers.

Katy Perry had the most Twitter followers since 2014 and became the first person to have over 100 million subscribers-before Obama overtook her in 2020.

Incidentally, since Musk’s Twitter acquisition, Obama as well as Justin Bieber, who had the second most Twitter followers, have lost followers while Musk’s following has continued to swell.

Musk takes his Twitter following quite seriously, or at least that’s what we can conjure from some of his comments and other reports.

During Tesla’s Q4 2022 earnings call in January, while replying to a question on whether his Twitter acquisition has dented Tesla’s brand, Musk answered in the negative.

He pointed to his 127 million Twitter followers and said “It continues to grow very rapidly.”

Musk Attaches a Great Deal of Importance to His Twitter Following

Musk added, “That suggests that I’m reasonably popular. It might not be popular with some people, but for the vast majority of people, my follower count speaks for itself.”

Musk emphasized, “I have the most interactive account — social media account, I think, maybe in the world, certainly on Twitter, and that actually predated the Twitter acquisition.”

Musk has however reportedly not been happy with the engagement numbers on his tweets. Reports suggested that he fired an employee who answered him that the views on his tweets have fallen as his popularity has come down since his acquisition.

Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… “algorithm” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2023

In February, several Twitter users complained that they were being spammed with Musk’s tweets-after which the Tesla CEO said that the company is making “adjustments” to the algorithm.

Tesla Stock Has Recovered in 2023

While Tesla stock crashed in 2022, partially due to controversies after Musk’s Twitter acquisition, it is among the best-performing S&P 500 stocks this year.

Musk’s net worth is also approaching $200 billion even as he is still the second richest person behind Bernard Arnault, who owns French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

Tesla bulls like Cathie Wood and Rob Baron expect Tesla stock to rise multi-fold this decade.

As for Twitter, the social media platform’s turnaround still looks like a work in progress at best even as some might argue that it was better being a public company.

