Elon Musk Says Twitter Users Can Set Up Content Subscription Services, Free For 12 Months

Twitter is one of the largest social media platforms in the world, with hundreds of millions of users around the globe. Now, Musk is planning to take the company to new heights by expanding the value proposition of the app and make it easy for its users to set up content subscription services.

Twitter users can now easily offer subscription services

The creator economy is booming, and Twitter users now have the opportunity to monetise their followings more easily through the platform.

Those who choose to charge a fee for their followers will receive 100% of the proceeds, minus any inescapable costs levied by iOS and Android.

Those who wish to monetise through the platform will be able to share whatever form of media they please, from video to long form texts.

For the first 12 months of the programme, Twitter will not take a cut whatsoever, and thus will not use this as an immediate revenue stream but as a “loss leader” designed to steal users from other platforms.

Elon to host AMAs for his subscribers

Elon has even decided to monetise his own Twitter account and to engage more directly with his followers through Twitter’s new subscription platform.

Once every few weeks, I will do an ask-me-anything for subscribers only — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2023

Has Musk turned Twitter around?

In a recent interview with the BBC, Musk explained that running Twitter has thus far been a difficult and stressful affair, particularly thanks to the fact that Twitter wasn’t profitable when he took over and there were a lot of problems with the company.

However, since then he has let 80% of the workforce go, cut costs, fought bots, and innovated at the company significantly – now the company is profitable once more, he is feeling better and ready to compete with other social media giants.

