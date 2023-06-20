Elon Musk Says Tesla Electric Trucks Are Major Tool Against Global Warming But Recall Reveals It Only Made 36 in 3 Months

Tesla’s highly anticipated electric-powered container truck, the Tesla Semi, has faced challenges in production, as revealed by recent recall notices. The company, led by Elon Musk, aims to revolutionize the transportation industry by replacing gas-powered trucks with eco-friendly electric models. However, the recall notices raise concerns about the slow production pace and highlight the need for software updates to address safety issues.

Tesla Electric Trucks Recall Notices

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall notice indicating that Tesla trucks produced between November 30 and March 15 require a software update. The update addresses a flaw that allowed drivers to ignore warnings of an unsecured door.

The recall covers a total of 36 units, a number aligned with the trucks owned by PepsiCo, one of Tesla’s prominent customers.

NHTSA said:

“For side doors like those equipped on Semi, FMVSS 206, S4.1.2.3, requires a door closure warning system that must activate a visual signal when a door latch system is not in its fully latched position and the vehicle ignition is activated.”

The Safety Recall Report added:

“Because the door closure warning system on affected vehicles activates only when the vehicle’s parking brake is not engaged, regardless of its ‘ignition’ status, and because the operator of certain affected vehicles may dismiss the notification from the door closure warning system, affected vehicles do not comply with FMVSS 206, S4.1.2.3.”

This recent recall is the second involving the Tesla Semi, and it suggests that production has been challenging. In March, Tesla issued a recall for its all-electric Semi truck, according to a notification from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall was in response to defective parking brake valve modules supplied to Tesla. A total of 35 Tesla Semi trucks were impacted by this recall.

The two recall notices combined indicate that Tesla may have produced only one truck in a 15-day window. Fortune reported that these figures fall far short of Tesla’s initial target of producing 50,000 trucks in North America by the end of 2024.

The company’s production volume appears insufficient when compared to the significant number of “Class 8” vehicles purchased in the United States in 2022, totaling 254,000 units.

Tesla’s Response and Future Outlook

Tesla has not yet provided an official comment regarding the recall notices. According to Electrek, the company’s global car production figures for the first quarter of 2023 indicate promising progress, with almost 441,000 cars manufactured worldwide.

To expand truck production, Tesla has invested $3.6 billion in expanding its facilities at the Nevada Gigafactory. A new production line in Nevada aims to produce five Tesla Semi trucks per week.

Elon Musk, while downplaying earlier production targets, acknowledged battery supply issues as a key factor in slowing down Tesla Semi production. He recently forecasted that large volumes of the Semi may not be achievable until the end of next year. Musk emphasized the increasing demand for electricity and the challenges of keeping up with it.

The limited production of Tesla’s electric-powered truck, as indicated by the recent recall notices, raises questions about the company’s ability to meet demand. While Tesla’s global car production remains impressive, the slow progress in Tesla Semi production underscores the challenges faced by the company.

As Tesla addresses safety concerns and works to improve production efficiency, the industry will closely watch the company’s ability to fulfill its original vision of transforming the transportation sector with clean and efficient electric vehicles.

