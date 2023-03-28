Tech News

Elon Musk Says Only Twitter Verified Accounts Can Vote or be Recommended Tweets

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

Elon Musk

Since Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter he has had a plethora of different challenges to contend with including disinformation, the Twitter Files, contending with biases in the algorithms and a fixing Twitter’s reputation for censorship.

However, the most significant challenge that he appears to have faced is the problem that Twitter has with bots, who tarnish the platform by aiding the proliferation of spam.

Only verified accounts will be able to vote in polls

From now on, only verified accounts will be able to vote in Twitter polls, and only verified accounts will be visible in the “For You” tab on Twitter.

By charging for verification, it becomes significantly more costly for bots to operate, and he hopes that this will filter out many of the non-human bad actors that currently clog up one’s Twitter feed.

Will Elon Musk be able to stay ahead of bots?

Twitter, and other social media platforms, will have a tough time over the next few years ensuring that social media doesn’t become overrun with bot accounts.

Currently, it is trivial to spin up bot armies: thousands of bots can be created for pennies, and currently plague platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and

It remains to be seen whether or pricing out the bots will be successful. As Elon has explained, by charging $8 for a verified account the cost of setting up a bot is increased by well over 10,000%.

Nevertheless, creating bot armies can be extremely profitable, and there are many well-capitalised organisations who have a shared interest in manipulating public opinion.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!