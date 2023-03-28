Elon Musk Says Only Twitter Verified Accounts Can Vote or be Recommended Tweets

Since Elon Musk became the CEO of Twitter he has had a plethora of different challenges to contend with including disinformation, the Twitter Files, contending with biases in the algorithms and a fixing Twitter’s reputation for censorship.

However, the most significant challenge that he appears to have faced is the problem that Twitter has with bots, who tarnish the platform by aiding the proliferation of spam.

Only verified accounts will be able to vote in polls

From now on, only verified accounts will be able to vote in Twitter polls, and only verified accounts will be visible in the “For You” tab on Twitter.

By charging for verification, it becomes significantly more costly for bots to operate, and he hopes that this will filter out many of the non-human bad actors that currently clog up one’s Twitter feed.

Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

Will Elon Musk be able to stay ahead of bots?

Twitter, and other social media platforms, will have a tough time over the next few years ensuring that social media doesn’t become overrun with bot accounts.

Currently, it is trivial to spin up bot armies: thousands of bots can be created for pennies, and currently plague platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and

It remains to be seen whether or pricing out the bots will be successful. As Elon has explained, by charging $8 for a verified account the cost of setting up a bot is increased by well over 10,000%.

Nevertheless, creating bot armies can be extremely profitable, and there are many well-capitalised organisations who have a shared interest in manipulating public opinion.

Relevant news: