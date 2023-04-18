Tech News

Elon Musk Plans to Launch TruthGPT AI & Terms ChatGPT ‘Untruthful’

In an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk said that he plans to launch his chatbot named TruthGPT even as he termed OpenAI’s ChatGPT as “untruthful.”

For months Musk has contemplated launching a ChatGPT rival and has also reportedly started hiring for the venture – and is also in talks with investors to seek funds for the startup.

Speaking with Carlson, Musk said, “I’m going to start something which you call TruthGPT or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.”

He added, “And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe.”

Previously also Musk has called AI “dangerous” and in February he criticized OpenAI – the company he co-founded in 2015 – and said that it is now “a maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft.”

Notably, in January, Microsoft announced a multi-billion-dollar investment into OpenAI.

Google also launched its Bard chatbot to take on ChatGPT but it had a disappointing debut – sending Alphabet’s market cap lower by $100 billion.

Musk said that his TruthGPT would be an alternative to Google and ChatGPT and “create more good than harm.”

Meanwhile, ‘TruthGPT’ sounds similar to Truth Social – the social media platform that Donald Trump founded.

Truth Social is a part of TMTG (Trump Media & Technology Group) and has announced a merger with Digital World Acquisition (NYSE: DWAC).

Musk has incidentally warmed up to Republicans including Trump – and even restored the former President’s Twitter account which was suspended following the Capitol Hill Violence in 2021.

During the interview, he said that Twitter would play a “significant role” in future elections – both in the US as well as internationally.

He also said that current AI technologies like OpenAI are “being trained to be politically correct, which is simply another way of … saying untruthful things.”

AI is the Latest Buzz Among Tech Companies

While regulators have been getting apprehensive about generative AI and Italy banned ChatGPT, tech companies see it as a major opportunity.

Not only US but Chinese companies like Alibaba and Baidu have also launched AI chatbots.

Alibaba’s AI business forms part of the Cloud Intelligence Group after the business reorganization.

However, the segment is led by Alibaba’s group CEO Daniel Zhang which underlines the strategic importance of AI for Alibaba.

China, which cracked down its tech sector in 2021 is now warming up to tech companies as well as executives – as is corroborated by Ma’s return to the country after spending nearly a year abroad.

Several US business leaders including Apple CEO Tim Cook have visited China in recent weeks as the country tries to portray a business-friendly image amid a slowing economy and growing tech war with the US.

AI is emerging as the new battleground not only between the US and China but also between Big Tech companies.

Coming back to Musk, the Tesla CEO already manages multiple multi-billion-dollar companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter.

While he has reportedly hired several AI professionals including former DeepMind employee Igor Babuschkin it remains to be seen whether his “TruthGPT” can take on Google and ChatGPT.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Mohit Oberoi.
