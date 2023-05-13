Elon Musk Hires NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino To Be New Twitter CEO

Elon Musk has chosen Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, to be the new CEO of Twitter, confirming earlier rumors as true. A day after announcing that his hunt for a new CEO was over, Musk tweeted his selection of Yaccarino.

I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app. https://t.co/TiSJtTWuky — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Musk Hands Over Twitter’s CEO Role

Back in December, Musk polled Twitter users on whether he should continue serving as CEO or bring in a replacement. After more than 17.5 million votes, the majority (57.5%) supported Musk’s resignation.

As soon as he could find someone to take over, Musk promised to do just that and concentrate on the technical side of Twitter’s operations. After five months, it appears that he kept his promise.

On Friday morning, NBCU announced the departure of Yaccarino from the team at a time that was critical considering that early next week, the business is planning to showcase its upcoming content lineup to advertisers.

Speaking about her time at NCBU Yaccarino:

It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team. We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry — and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together.

While she takes over as CEO, Musk said he will remain as the company’s executive chair and chief technical officer and will be in charge of overseeing product design, new technology, software & system operations.

Given that Musk’s leadership has destroyed that crucial area of Twitter’s business, it makes sense to appoint a reputable advertising expert as CEO.

Since Musk’s $44 billion acquisition, Twitter has lost advertisers due to its irregular content control procedures and inconsistent, sometimes misleading verification systems. The corporation has also fired members of key revenue-generating teams, including its sales team.

Who Is Linda Yaccarino

Yaccarino is a seasoned media executive who has risen up the ranks of some of America’s largest media companies. Since 2011, Yaccarino has worked at NBCU leading the company in securing partnerships globally.

According to her company page, she was in charge of a 2,000-person worldwide team at NBCUniversal. That would mean that she has more team members than there are still employed at Twitter which Musk said in an interview last month that there are just 1,500 left under his leadership after the numerous layoffs.

Her profile further states that under her leadership, NBCUniversal’s ad sales team has established connections with numerous new media businesses, including Twitter as well as Apple News, Buzzfeed, Snapchat, and YouTube, and has produced $100 billion in ad sales.

Prior to joining NBCU, Yaccarino worked at Turner for almost 20 years as an executive vice president of advertising. In 2018, she was chosen to serve on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition by former President Donald Trump.

Yaccarino and Musk already appear to get along well. Yaccarino interviewed Musk last month at an advertising conference in Miami, and she seemed to think highly of the tycoon.

She said

Elon has committed to being accessible to everyone for continual feedback. He’s also opened up himself to also participate in the new transparency and safety rules he posted yesterday. Just remember, freedom of speech does not mean freedom of reach.

Yaccarino’s new role however does not make her the first and only woman to head one of Musk’s companies. Gwynne Shotwell was the first to be chosen by Musk to lead SpaceX where he serves as the company’s CEO, and she serves as president and COO.

Musk also chose Robyn Denholm to be Tesla‘s chairman after the SEC ordered him to step down as a result of a tweet in which he falsely claimed to have funding secured to take the firm private. In reality, he had not yet acquired the financing to do so.

