Elon Musk Claims AI is Being Trained to Lie

Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk have made an audacious claim about the risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI) while calling for proper regulation before it is “in control.” The billionaire criticised the builders of OpenAI’s sensational chatbot ChatGPT saying that the AI is trained to lie.

Speaking in a Monday interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, where the tech mogul emphasized his concerns about the dangers of AI Musk said:

What’s happening is they are training the AI to lie, … It’s bad.

Musk added that the current AI tools are trained to withhold information and to comment on some things and not comment on other things. But not to say what the data actually demands that it says.”

Musk also shared his concerts about existing Artificial Intelligence tools being politically biased. He called out Microsoft-backed OpenA, the company behind ChatGPT for becoming a “closed source”, “for-profit” establishment allied to the Bill Gates-founded Microsoft.

“I’m going to start something which I call ‘TruthGPT” – Musk

During the interview with Carlson, Musk said he is going to work on “TruthGPT”, an AI-powered chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

According to MUSK, TruthGPT will be a “maximum truth-seeking AI” that will be designed to understand the nature of the universe.

I’m going to start something which I call ‘TruthGPT’, or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe.

The business guru said he believes that the approach that TruthGPT will use will ensure safety as it will use “AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans.”

It should be remembered that Musk is the co-founder of OpenAI as reported by CNBC. This was pointed out by Carlson as he asked the executive how things played out until he fell out with OpenAI, the company he funded. “How did it get this way?” Carlson asked.

Acknowledging his role as a co-founder of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Musk said, “Yeah, well that will be ironic, …With fate, the most ironic outcome is the most likely, it seems.” He added that he intends to build Truth GPT as an open-source counterweight to Google’s AI efforts.

Mush acknowledged that he may be entering the AI game late saying, “It’s simply starting late. But I will try to create a third option” to Google and Microsoft-OpenAI’s platforms.

Last month, Musk registered a company named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada, according to a state filing. Musk was listed as the sole director and Jared Birchall, the managing director of Musk’s family office, as a secretary.

Regulation Is Needed Before AI Takes Control

Elon Musk also warned that proper and clear regulations are needed before AI is “in control.” He said that waiting for something to happen before regulating AI could be “too late” because the technology could be “in control ” of society by then.

The billionaire told Carlson:

If we only put in regulations after something terrible has happened, it may be too late. . . . The AI may be in control at that point. That’s definitely where things are headed. For sure.

He emphasized that artificial intelligence technology is a “danger to the public” and that “there should be government oversight” over the field just like there are bureaucratic agencies overseeing drugs and food, and air-traffic control.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production,” he said adding, “It has the potential of civilizational destruction.”

He said, for example, that a super-intelligent AI like the one demonstrated by the language model ChatGPT can write incredibly well and potentially manipulate public opinions.

He also said that he had met the former U.S. President Barack Obama when he was the president and told him the U.S. government needed to “encourage AI regulation”.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, alongside Ilya Sutskever, Greg Brockman and Sam Altman, but he stepped down from the company’s board in 2018 to focus on Tesla and SpaceX.

Related News: