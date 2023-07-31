Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

E-waste, the fastest growing waste problem, could soon become a less menacing issue thanks to the advent of repairable and upgradeable technology.

With more than 29 million tons of electronic waste already discarded worldwide in 2023 so far, the urgent need to address this escalating issue is clearer than ever. This crisis, fueled by uncontrolled manufacture and disposal of electronics, is on track to cause irreversible harm to our planet unless we drastically alter the lifecycle of our devices.

The unchecked creation of e-waste is only getting worse. According to Statista, by the end of 2022, 2.13 billion PCs, tablets, and mobile phones had been shipped worldwide, adding to the millions of metric tons of toxic waste already damaging our environment. The current prediction is that this figure could double by 2050.

The Unseen Impact of Our Digital Dependencies

Our daily use of electronic products has led to a troubling surge in the amount of e-waste produced. Small electronic equipment such as microwaves, shavers, or cameras contributes 31% to e-waste, followed by large electronic equipment such as dishwashers and washing machines at 28%. Temperature control equipment like fridges or air-conditioners contribute 17%, screens 15%, small IT like computers or phones 7%, and lamps 2%.

The result of this rapid buildup of waste is not just environmental; it’s also a significant health risk. World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 report revealed that exposure to e-waste has been linked to birth defects, damage to the nervous system, altered blood composition, damage to lungs, livers, kidneys, and even death.

In response to this mounting waste problem, there’s a promising trend of electronic devices that are designed for repair and upgrade. Once the exclusive domain of a niche market, these devices are gradually becoming mainstream, attracting customers who would typically opt for popular brands like Apple or Samsung.

The Future is Repairable, Expandable, and Modular

Dutch company Fairphone is leading the modular mobile phone sector, with its fourth-generation product, the Fairphone 4. The Android-based smartphone is designed with fully modular parts that allow users to easily change the battery or upgrade the device with just a small Phillips screwdriver. Although slightly pricier than its competitors and lacking some high-end features, the Fairphone 4’s longevity and user-friendliness offer users a fresh perspective.

US startup Framework is doing for laptops what Fairphone is doing for smartphones. With their third-generation Laptop 13 and upcoming Laptop 16 gaming machine, Framework is bringing back the concept of modular and upgradeable PCs. These laptops, running on Windows or Linux, are designed to be easily disassembled, with memory, storage, and wireless cards all replaceable and upgradeable. The company even offers a DIY kit for those who wish to assemble their computers at home.

The headphone market is one of the earlier adopters of this trend. Danish company Aiaiai has been producing modular headphones since 2010, with products such as the TMA-2 offering an easy part replacement. Customers can swap headbands, speakers, cushions, and cables and have access to spare parts, refurbished bits, and a lifetime trade-in offer.

Even the tech giants are slowly evolving to address the e-waste problem. Over the last five years, there has been a trend toward longer-lasting devices. Phones are increasingly built to resist breakage, and battery life has been extended, reducing the need for frequent replacements.

According to data from market research company IDC, battery life is the main cause of phone replacements. IDC’s vice president of devices analysis, Francisco Jeronimo, notes, “Today’s phones are much more resistant to breaking than even five years ago.”

The rise of repairable and upgradable technology is a promising step in addressing the rapidly escalating e-waste problem. With big tech giants starting to pay attention and innovative startups leading the way, the prospect of a sustainable electronic future might finally be within our grasp. The onus now lies on consumers, manufacturers, and governments worldwide to shift their behavior and policies towards a more sustainable tech lifecycle.

