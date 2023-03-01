E-mail Inbox Management App Shortwave Launches AI-Powered Summaries

Shortwave, a third-party application created by former Google executives to help users better manage their e-mail inboxes, just launched a new tool that can create summaries out of their correspondence with the help of artificial intelligence.

In a blog post shared this morning, the company announced the new tool, which can be employed by Shortwave users to get summaries for any e-mail they receive so they can rapidly understand what the correspondence is all about.

In addition, users can also use the tool to add a summary if they will be forwarding the e-mail to another person so they can easily grasp the context of the conversation. This is particularly helpful when one receives and sends a certain e-mail that is tied to or responds to a series of previous communications.

This beta version of the tool is available to users for free. The team highlighted that it can be useful as well to read long newsletters to which the user has subscribed, sales pitches, and tutorials.

Also read: Top 100 ChatGPT Statistics 2023 – Best AI Chatbot Facts Guide

For Shortwave, the goal is to help people achieve “inbox zero”, meaning that they have no unread e-mails to go through. A study from the University of California found that the experience of sifting through an inbox filled with unread communications can be highly stressful for employees.

The Smart Summaries tool comes to join the ample suite of features offered by Shortwave for managing e-mails including the possibility of undoing any e-mails sent, scheduling a time for sending your correspondence, searching through your inbox with some advanced criteria and filters, and a sidebar that generates useful shortcuts to frequently used e-mail addresses and searches.

What is Shortwave and How Does It Work?

Shortwave was launched in 2022 by a group of ex-Googlers who thought that they could improve users’ experience when using Gmail. The project was born roughly two years after Alphabet (GOOG) shut down its Inbox by Gmail client to solely focus on improving the Gmail interface.

“As the volume of email grows in your inbox, it becomes impractical just to page through every single email. Even if you have all the keyboard shortcuts and your app is super optimized, just scanning through all that stuff takes a long time”, commented Andrew Lee, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, during an interview with TechCrunch.

There is a desktop and mobile version of the software and the latter is available for both Android and iOS devices. As for the cost, Shortwave offers a free subscription that allows users to go back up to 90 days for searching old e-mails.

Meanwhile, the paid version – the Standard package – costs $9.99 per month and supports unlimited searches and single-day response times for customer support tickets.

This new tool from Shortwave can be accessed by clicking on the three-star icon located at the upper right corner of the e-mail inbox’s interface to create the summary. Meanwhile, to attach a Smart Summary to a certain communication, the system will suggest adding a summary to any forwarded correspondence.

AI-Powered Products Dominate the SaaS Space in 2023

Is not just Shockwave that is releasing an AI-powered product this year as the list of companies that are taking advantage of this technology keeps growing by the day – in some cases to truly enhance their software or as a marketing gimmick.

Online titans such as Quora – the popular Q&A website – and social media empires such as Snapchat and Meta appear to be embracing the AI wave and they are rushing to make available products that the public can use to interact with this technology.

ChatGPT – arguably the most popular AI model to date – launched a premium version of its service that costs $20 per month and allows users to enjoy faster response times and guaranteed access during times of peak usage.

The generative AI developed by OpenAI has been incorporated by multiple companies into their existing suite of products and services despite the fact that an application programming interface (API) has not been officially launched.

Meanwhile, the apparent dawn of a new era is apparently concerning to regulators as the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently issued a warning to companies who plan to take advantage of the hype to market their products in a misleading or fraudulent wave.

Other Related Articles: