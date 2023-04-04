DribbleBot Robot Dog Can Play Soccer And That’s a Major Breakthrough in Robotics

The robotics industry has been making huge breakthroughs lately, with a series of impressive innovations having been unveiled by the likes of Boston Dynamics.

Now, MIT have made reached another significant milestone with their DribbleBot, which is the first bot capable of playing football (more or less).

Dribblebot plays soccer across all terrains

DribbleBot, also known as Pooch, has been designed to be able to handle any terrain that could be thrown at it, and is able to dribble a football throughout.

#MIT's #Dribblebot can play soccer on different terrains. My dogs are shaking and so am I. pic.twitter.com/htWJ9qgW06 — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) April 4, 2023

Body cameras on the robot gauge the position of the robot in relation to its surroundings, and motion sensors help it to know where it is going without bumping into anything.

At the head of the robot is a 210 degree fisheye camera, allowing the robot to be interpret accurately where it is going and what may be approaching.

DribbleBot opens the door for other use cases

Playing football isn’t the only reason that this robot has been developed. In fact, the ability to play football is just demonstrate the agility with which the robot operates.

The team at MIT are hoping that this robot could be used in applications to help the general public: MIT professor Pulkit Agrawal gives the example that in a disaster (such as a flood), these robots could be used to search and rescue operations. The fact that they are capable of maneouvring themselves around such difficult terrains is important.

“The whole point of studying legged robots is to go terrains outside the reach of current robotic systems. Our goal in developing algorithms for legged robots is to provide autonomy in challenging and complex terrains that are currently beyond the reach of robotic systems.”

Relevant news: