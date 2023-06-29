  • Home
  • Tech News
  • DoorDash Drivers Can Get Paid Hourly Now But Only For Part Of the Job 

DoorDash Drivers Can Get Paid Hourly Now But Only For Part Of the Job 

Nancy Lubale
Nancy Lubale
B2C Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

DoorDash, the popular food delivery platform, has announced a major update to its earnings structure, offering delivery drivers the option to be paid an hourly minimum rate instead of being paid per delivery. This move comes as a response to new regulations in New York City requiring app-based gig companies to provide delivery workers with a guaranteed minimum wage of $18 per hour.

While DoorDash claims this new earning option provides flexibility and reliable earnings, there are concerns about the true nature of the hourly rate and its potential impact on drivers’ earnings.

DoorDash Introduces Flexible Payment Options

DoorDash asserts that the introduction of the new payment option is a direct response to feedback from drivers and a reflection of their desire to provide drivers with increased autonomy and decision-making authority.

Talking to The New York Times, Cody Aughney, head of the company’s Dasher & Logistics team said:

“One of the things we’ve heard a lot is around choice: Choice of when, where, and how they earn is really important.”

According to DoorDash, new earning modes give drivers the choice between two options: Earn by Time or Earn Per Offer. The Earn by Time mode guarantees a minimum hourly rate for the time spent on delivery, starting from the moment a driver accepts an offer until the delivery is completed, in addition to receiving 100% of tips. DoorDash stated:

“We know there are Dashers who prioritize reliability in their earnings, who simply want to get on the road and dash with an exact, upfront idea of how much they’ll earn for the time it takes to complete an order. Earn by Time was developed precisely with those Dashers in mind.”

Source: DoorDash

On the other hand, the Earn Per Offer mode is the existing earning structure that DoorDash drivers are familiar with. Drivers are shown an upfront guaranteed minimum amount they can expect to earn on each offer, and they keep 100% of tips on top. This mode provides drivers with the flexibility to accept orders based on their preferences and potential earnings.

DoorDash aims to provide more ways for drivers to maximize their earning potential and efficiency. They have introduced Dash Along the Way, which allows drivers to select a starting point for receiving offers, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency during their shifts.

Additionally, DoorDash has implemented post-checkout tipping, enabling customers to add or increase tips up to 30 days after the delivery. This feature aims to reward drivers for excellent service and provide them with additional earnings opportunities.

In terms of safety, DoorDash has launched various initiatives, including Real-Time Safety Alerts and SafeChat, to enhance the safety of its drivers. To further address safety concerns, the company has introduced a new feature called Location Sharing.

This feature enables drivers to share their real-time location with up to five trusted contacts, allowing them to track their whereabouts during deliveries and provide assistance if needed.

DoorDash

To show appreciation for their most loyal drivers, DoorDash has given a one-time gift of $10,000 to drivers who joined the platform in its early years, completed over 10,000 deliveries and are actively working on the platform today.

This gesture acknowledges the integral role that drivers have played in DoorDash’s mission of empowering local economies.

DoorDash Faces Criticism

While the introduction of an hourly minimum rate may seem like a positive change, there are concerns about its true implications. Critics argue that the hourly rate is not a true hourly wage since it is based on the time spent actively delivering orders and does not account for waiting time.

Some drivers fear that this new structure may incentivize them to accept less desirable orders they would typically reject to maintain a higher base pay.

Moreover, drivers on the Earn by Time mode are not able to reject order offers. Declining or unassigning more than one order per hour will result in the automatic end of the Earn by Time dash.

Additionally, certain benefits, such as priority access to high-paying orders, are not available in the Earn by Time mode, potentially limiting drivers’ earning potential.

DoorDash has not disclosed the specific hourly rate offered in the Earn by Time mode, and there is no information available regarding the states and markets where this option will be available.

DoorDash’s introduction of new earning modes provides drivers with increased flexibility and choice. However, concerns remain regarding the true nature of the hourly rate and its impact on drivers’ earnings.

DoorDash’s efforts to enhance driver safety and offer additional earning opportunities are commendable, but ongoing dialogue with drivers will be.

What's the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

  • B2C Listed the Top Rated Cryptocurrencies for 2023
  • Get Early Access to Presales & Private Sales
  • KYC Verified & Audited, Public Teams
  • Most Voted for Tokens on CoinSniper
  • Upcoming Listings on Exchanges, NFT Drops
See the 15+ Coins

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Nancy Lubale.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel, add to your Google News Feed to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Share this Page
Tags
editorial
Nancy Lubale
B2C Expert
Nancy has four years experience writing news coverage across the finance, stocks, forex, cryptocurrency, NFT, blockchain tech and investing fields, previously a content writer for Kraken and a co-founder of Nairobi, Kenya based site KryptoTrends. Nancy’s latest work has been published on various websites including Vauld Insights, Coingape, Forexcrunch, InsideBitcoins and Economywatch. Her personal interests lie in crypto asset research and technical analysis, DeFi, NFTs and on-chain data analysis. Nancy also posts many market insights and crypto price predictions on her Twitter profile @NancyOmanga. Nancy’s current coverage has included market insights, analysis of the best performing asset classes during the 2022 bear market, and the latest regulatory news in the cryptocurrency industry. Nancy graduated with an MSc in Environmental Engineering and Sustainability from the University of Surrey, and was a member of the Surrey Green Society. She also holds a professional certification in Data Processing awarded by 365 Data Science, and several Blockchain Council certificates.
Show more
View all posts by Nancy Lubale
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Inflection AI Attracts $1.3 Billion For Chatbot

What Inflection AI has secured $1.3bn in funding from investors…

Stu Clelland
2 mins ago
Tech & Gadgets
DoorDash Drivers Can Get Paid Hourly Now But Only For Part Of the Job 

DoorDash, the popular food delivery platform, has announced a major…

Nancy Lubale
36 mins ago
Tech News
We Asked ChatGPT to Pick Cryptos with High Potential: Polkadot, Chainlink, and VC Spectra

The revolutionary AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has proven itself as a…

Michael Abetz
2 hours ago
Press Release
Bitcoin-Holder Morgan Stanley To Chose New CEO This Summer
Stu Clelland
2 hours ago
Finance
Smart Contracts To Eventually Replace Classic Contracts, PWC Says
Stu Clelland
3 hours ago
Business News
UK Households Raiding Savings As Cost Of Living Crisis Continues To Bite
Stu Clelland
3 hours ago
Business News
Cambodia Prime Minister Faces Meta Platforms’ Suspension
Stu Clelland
4 hours ago
Social Media