Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclosure Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Tech industry insiders have been buzzing about the metaverse, a concept that promises to revolutionize the way we interact with digital environments. Amidst the hype and grand visions put forward by some, there’s a company that’s taking a different, more subtle approach – Futureverse.

While the metaverse has been associated with virtual worlds like Decentraland or Second Life, Futureverse sees it as a collection of interoperable applications built on top of user data. Their goal is to create seamless and immersive experiences without drawing attention to the underlying technology.

Zuckerberg’s Vision for the Metaverse

The Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has been vocal about his ambitious plan to create an interconnected virtual world where people can work, socialize, and play. Zuckerberg envisions a metaverse that blurs the lines between physical and digital realities, providing a seamless and immersive experience for billions of users worldwide.

Zuckerberg believes that the metaverse has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with the internet and with each other. He believes that it will create new opportunities for work, education, entertainment, and social connection.

However, Zuckerberg’s vision for the metaverse has been met with endless skepticism. Some critics have argued that the metaverse is just a buzzword and that it is unlikely to ever live up to its hype. Others have raised concerns about the potential privacy and security risks associated with the metaverse.

While the vision of the Facebook CEO captures the imaginations of many and dominates the headlines, Futureverse is approaching the metaverse with a different perspective, emphasizing subtlety and universality.

Futureverse’s Mission

Futureverse has recently made headlines with its successful $54 million Series A funding round. The startup comprises 11 companies spanning various sectors, from gaming studios to web3 payment facilitators and blockchain startups. However, their focus isn’t solely on building a virtual world but rather on powering a wide range of experiences.

Aaron McDonald, co-founder, and CEO of Futureverse, believes that some of the prevailing misconceptions about the metaverse stem from an overemphasis on the virtual world aspect. He asserts:

Futureverse defines the metaverse as the collection of interoperable applications built on top of user data.

The company’s vision is to create applications that seamlessly integrate with users’ lives, making the technology behind it nearly invisible. McDonald draws parallels with AI companies that focus on problem-solving rather than being labeled as AI-centric, and remote work startups that facilitate work without being solely remote-focused.

Regarding the company’s mission, McDonald’s adds:

Our mission is to make the technology invisible.

Futureverse’s approach is to provide immersive experiences without highlighting the use of blockchain or NFT technology. For example, they collaborated with FIFA during the Women’s World Cup to create a game where users can coach a team of automated players without being aware of the underlying web3 and NFTs. The goal is to make the technology invisible to users and focus on enjoyable experiences.

Investor Support and Industry Perception

Despite the challenges of operating in a stigmatized sector without a universally agreed definition of the metaverse, Futureverse has garnered support from investors who understand the company’s vision. Seeking out investors like 10T Holdings, who comprehend the true potential of the metaverse beyond the buzz, has been critical to Futureverse’s growth.

Shara Senderoff, co-founder of Futureverse, acknowledges the industry’s struggles with stigma and assumptions due to the influence of more vocal players. However, with partnerships with prestigious brands like FIFA and F1, Futureverse aims to attract clients who value the experiences created by the brands rather than being fixated on the underlying technology.

The Metaverse is Already Here

Futureverse’s perspective on the metaverse highlights that we are already encountering it in different ways. McDonald emphasizes the concept of “immersive convergence,” where the separation between various user experiences is diminishing, leading to a more cohesive digital environment.

McDonald stated:

When is the metaverse coming? We are in it. You are in the metaverse; it is not something that is coming. We’ve observed early progress on the idea of immersive convergence, breaking down the division between different user experiences into a unified one

The Future of the Metaverse

While the concept of the metaverse continues to evolve and spark debate, Futureverse’s approach holds promise. By prioritizing seamless experiences over showcasing complex technology, the company aims to shape a more subtle, user-centric metaverse.

Futureverse’s partnerships with influential brands like FIFA and F1 demonstrate the potential appeal of their approach to a wider audience.

As the tech industry moves forward with its pursuit of the metaverse, it’s essential to consider diverse visions and approaches. While Zuckerberg’s grand vision may capture attention, companies like Futureverse remind us that the metaverse’s future is full of possibilities. It involves a blend of subtle technology and immersive experiences waiting to be explored.



Related Articles