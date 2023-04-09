Does an Immortal Jellyfish Hold The Secret of a Longer Life for Humans?

A tiny, brainless, heartless, and boneless creature might hold the key to unlocking the secrets of a longer life for humans.

The idea of immortality has fascinated humans for centuries. From the search for the mythical fountain of youth to the modern-day pursuit of anti-aging treatments, the desire to extend our lives beyond their natural course is deeply ingrained in our psyche.

Courtesy of the immortal jellyfish, scientists are now making advances to unraveling the secret to longer lives — and potentially immortality.

The Turritopsis dohrnii, commonly known as the immortal jellyfish, is unique in nature. Instead of following the typical life cycle that sees an organism grow, age, and eventually die, the immortal jellyfish can regenerate itself indefinitely, effectively living forever.

It accomplishes this by reverting back to its juvenile polyp form when under stress, a process known as transdifferentiation. This allows it to restart its life cycle from scratch, effectively turning back the clock on its aging process.

Scientists have long been intrigued by this phenomenon, and researchers from the University of Oviedo in Spain recently attempted to shed some light on how the immortal jellyfish accomplishes it, according to a paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in July 2022.

By investigating the genes responsible for controlling the jellyfish’s unorthodox life cycle, they hoped to uncover insights that could be used in regenerative therapies for humans.

Researchers Find Immortal Jellyfish Has Extra Copies of Certain Genes

The researchers collected polyps from the Mediterranean resort town of Santa Caterina and metamorphosed them into medusae, the adult stage of the jellyfish.

They then starved the medusae to induce stress, which caused them to revert back to their juvenile polyp form. Throughout this process, the researchers collected samples and extracted messenger RNA (mRNA), a molecule that puts DNA instructions into action.

They then compared the jellyfish genes to a set of almost 1,000 genes related to aging and DNA repair.

The researchers discovered that the immortal jellyfish has extra copies of certain genes that are important for its survival. These genes relate to DNA storage and help the jellyfish make proteins.

Interestingly, the same genes are silenced when the jellyfish reverts to its polyp form, indicating their role is specific to the medusae stage of its life cycle.

On the other hand, genes related to pluripotency, the ability of a cell to branch out into different types of cells or tissues in the body, kick into action when the jellyfish is under stress and rebuilding itself.

These genes help the jellyfish rebuild its adult body and then retreat when the process is complete.

Immortal Jellyfish Could Help Develop Better Regenerative Therapies

Researchers believe the recent findings could have significant implications for regenerative therapies.

By understanding which genes control pluripotency and other critical processes in the immortal jellyfish, scientists may be able to develop therapies that help humans replenish deteriorating cells and tissues, effectively slowing the aging process.

Of course, the path to such therapies is a long and complex one, and there are many unknowns.

“There are no concrete solutions for the fountain of youth,” Peter Trontelj, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, told Popular Mechanics.

“This is approximately the level of how far we expect to reach with our first results on the Proteus genome.”

However, the discovery that the immortal jellyfish holds secrets to the regeneration of cells and tissues is a promising one. It opens up a whole new avenue of research into the aging process and could ultimately lead to treatments that help us live longer, healthier lives.

