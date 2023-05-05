Discord is Asking All of its 150 Million Users to Change Their Usernames

Discord is facing big upheaval.

Not an update or major product change.

Rather, Discord is asking all of its users to change their usernames.

Considering Discord has 150 million monthly users, that’s a lot of names that need changing.

Users of the community-focused social media application won’t have choice about changing their names.

Discord wants to remove the hashtag and four digits at the end of each username (reffed to as the discriminator) and put a “@” sign at the front to bring usernames more in line with that of other social media platforms like Twitter.

“Our current usernames can often be too complicated or obscure for people to remember and share easily,” Discord Co-Founder Stanislav Vishnevshiy said in a blog post on the Discord website.

“More than 40% of you either don’t remember your discriminator or don’t even know what a discriminator is,” he continued, adding that “across Discord, almost half of all friend requests fail to connect the user with the person they wanted to match with”.

Discord users will now have a display name (which can be whatever they want) and a new username (which, like on Twitter, begins with the “@” sign).

Discord Users Blast Forced Name Change

Discord’s decision to force username changes upon its users has faced significant criticism.

THE DISCORD NAME CHANGE IS TERRIBLE WHY WOULD THEY DO THIS TO ME WHY CAN DISCORD NEVER MAKE A DECENT CHANGE — Lucy Pyre l *sniffs u DEEPLY* (@LucyPyre_) May 4, 2023

Users complained that the change exposers to risks of being impersonated and threatens user anonymity.

If discord rolls out that stupid name change remember to not reach out and contact people randomly, especially if you aren't even mutuals, it's fucking creepy.

Discord was a private space for a lot of us so this update feels uncomfortable and I hate it. — this isn't even my true form (Rai) (@Raicatty) May 4, 2023

anyone know any discord alternatives we can jump ship to when this name change goes through and it becomes like any other social media — Rachel (@Sabotab_b) May 3, 2023

Older Discord accounts will be allowed to pick their usernames first.

“We recognize that this is a big change,” Vishnevshiy said in a blog post. “There may be hiccups with this process, and it may be tough to part ways with that “#0001” that’s meant a lot to you over the years… We’ll be doing everything we can to manage things as smoothly as possible”.

Discord recently raised the file upload size limit, increasing the standard 8MB file size limit to 25MB for all users.

The change comes as previously the only way to increase the file upload size limit was to subscribe to Discord’s premium service, Nitro.

