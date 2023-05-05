Tech News

Discord is Asking All of its 150 Million Users to Change Their Usernames

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJoel Frank Last updated:

Discord logo

Discord is facing big upheaval.

Not an update or major product change.

Rather, Discord is asking all of its users to change their usernames.

Considering Discord has 150 million monthly users, that’s a lot of names that need changing.

Users of the community-focused social media application won’t have choice about changing their names.

Discord wants to remove the hashtag and four digits at the end of each username (reffed to as the discriminator) and put a “@” sign at the front to bring usernames more in line with that of other social media platforms like Twitter.

“Our current usernames can often be too complicated or obscure for people to remember and share easily,” Discord Co-Founder Stanislav Vishnevshiy said in a blog post on the Discord website.

“More than 40% of you either don’t remember your discriminator or don’t even know what a discriminator is,” he continued, adding that “across Discord, almost half of all friend requests fail to connect the user with the person they wanted to match with”.

Discord users will now have a display name (which can be whatever they want) and a new username (which, like on Twitter, begins with the “@” sign).

Discord Users Blast Forced Name Change

Discord’s decision to force username changes upon its users has faced significant criticism.

Users complained that the change exposers to risks of being impersonated and threatens user anonymity.

Older Discord accounts will be allowed to pick their usernames first.

“We recognize that this is a big change,” Vishnevshiy said in a blog post. “There may be hiccups with this process, and it may be tough to part ways with that “#0001” that’s meant a lot to you over the years… We’ll be doing everything we can to manage things as smoothly as possible”.

Discord recently raised the file upload size limit, increasing the standard 8MB file size limit to 25MB for all users.

The change comes as previously the only way to increase the file upload size limit was to subscribe to Discord’s premium service, Nitro.

Related Articles

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform

Our Rating

AiDoge crypto logo
  • Create & Share AI-Generated Memes
  • Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector
  • Presale Live Now - aidoge.com
  • Token-Based Credit System
  • Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards
AiDoge crypto logo
Learn More

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. Joel firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel has written for a variety of cryptocurrency and financial market media…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!