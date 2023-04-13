Discord at Last Increases File Size Uploads to 25MB, More Changes Coming as Growth Surges?

Social messaging platform Discord has raised the file upload size limit, increasing the standard 8MB file size limit to 25MB for all users.

The change comes as previously the only way to increase the file upload size limit was to subscribe to Discord’s premium service, Nitro.

“hey @/everyone we’re upping the file size limit from 8MB to 25MB,” the popular text and video chat site said in a Tuesday tweet.

While the prior 8MB file upload limit might have been adequate some years ago when Discord was launched, the growing number of users on the platform, and file size requirements, have since necessitated that the platform update this particular feature.

Now, all users of Discord can upload images and files of up to 25MB, regardless of whether they are regular or premium subscribers. The upgrade is immediately effective.

Notably, users who need a higher file size limit can still subscribe for premium membership, which includes a Basic and a Nitro tier.

Basic subscribers can enjoy a doubled storage limit of 50MB for a monthly fee of around $3, while Nitro subscribers gain a 500MB file size limit, as well as other perks, for around $10 monthly.

this file upload increase is for everyone to enjoy! Nitro plans give you uploads of up to 500MB ✨ — Discord (@discord) April 10, 2023

Discord’s Move to Increase File Size Could Boost Growth

In an era where image and file sizes are continuously increasing, Discord’s attention to this pain point is a smart move, particularly as the site has an estimated 196 million user base.

Discord’s eagerness to address long-term issues such as file size limits bodes well for its user base as it suggests that the platform is committed to future upgrades and updates.

The company’s focus on non-paying members is also evident in its recent release of Soundboard, a feature that enables users to upload and share audio clips with their server community.

Soundboard’s initial version is free, though extra sound slots can be purchased by boosting server tier levels.

Discord’s emphasis on free services shows a recognition that new features are needed for the vast majority of users who do not subscribe to premium membership.

Discord’s growth, even without paid subscriptions, can be largely attributed to word of mouth from satisfied users.

By relying on a massive audience willing to test out new features, the platform can collect useful feedback and data for additional future updates, thus driving growth even further.

Discord at the Center of Attention Amid Pentagon Document Leaks

Discord has become the center of attention amid reports that leaked Pentagon documents have been circulating on the platform as early as March before appearing on other social sites.

The leaked documents were linked to the US spying on Russia’s security and intelligence services.

According to a report by the New York Times, the documents portray a battered Russian military that is struggling in its war in Ukraine and a military apparatus that is deeply compromised.

They contain daily real-time warnings to American intelligence agencies on the timing of Moscow’s strikes and even its specific targets.

The report claimed that the first tranche of documents appeared to have been posted in early March on Discord. From there, some documents were then reposted on other social media platforms.

