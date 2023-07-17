Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

The buzzword “urban mining” is taking center stage. It’s the process of reclaiming metals from electronic waste. With homes turning into accidental mines rich with untapped resources, it’s a concept that’s more relevant than ever.

In 2022, Eurostat data highlighted the size of this untapped resource. According to the report “Green ICT – digital devices in households”, nearly half of people in the European Union (EU) aged between 16 and 74 (49%) stored their old smartphones at home. These idle devices form a vast urban mine, ripe for exploration – but without proper handling, these gadgets may end up in a digital dumping ground, resulting in a massive loss of potential resources and contributing to environmental pollution.

Manufacturers use several high-value raw materials to produce smartphone components. These components include circuit boards, LCD displays, and batteries. According to Statista data, for every one million smartphones recycled as of 2022, some 35,274 pounds of copper, 772 pounds of silver, 75 pounds of gold, and 33 pounds of palladium can be recovered. These valuable materials, akin to those traded in commodities markets, as explained in this beginner’s guide on How to Trade Commodities, present a unique opportunity.

E-Waste and Urban Mining

The EU population’s level of recycling for old mobile devices was low. In 2022, only 10% of people in the EU aged between 16 and 74 recycled their old devices. This statistic suggests a need for a new approach to e-waste.

Source: Eurostat

Notably, age also affected attitudes towards recycling. In the EU, people aged between 55 and 74 tended to recycle their old phones more than those aged between 16 and 24. However, more people aged between 16 and 24 gave or sold their old device to someone else than those aged between 55 and 74.

Unlocking the Potential of Urban Mining

Urban mining offers a promising solution, since it could transform the problem of e-waste into a valuable resource. Old smartphones are rich in raw materials that, when extracted, can reduce environmental harm and stimulate job creation.

Education and accessibility are crucial to unlocking the potential of urban mining. Informing consumers about the benefits of recycling old devices and making the process straightforward and accessible is key.

Every unused smartphone represents a mini urban mine. The potential is there, and now is the time to seize it. By addressing the e-waste problem, the tech industry can drive growth and promote sustainability.

Maximizing the Potential of Urban Mining

Effective urban mining requires a collective effort. Industry, government, and consumers must all contribute. Policies that encourage recycling, businesses that prioritize sustainability, and consumers who recycle are all part of the equation.

Manufacturers could design devices for easier recycling and promote device return through trade-in programs, while governments could create recycling incentives, regulate e-waste, and fund research into efficient recycling technologies.

Urban mining is an opportunity, as it could lead to a more sustainable future, turning the e-waste problem into a golden opportunity. If you are interested in how recycling companies turn old electronics with tiny layers of materials into pure metals, popular YouTube media group Linus Tech Tips visited a recycling plant to figure it out.

Related News and Analysis: