Didi Is Working on Self-Driving Cars and Plans Robotaxi Service by 2025

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi has said that it is working on its own self-driving software along with other carmakers and is planning to integrate it with its ride-hailing service by 2025.

Didi becomes the latest Chinese tech company to announce a self-driving service – Xpeng Motors and Baidu are among the other companies that are working on autonomous cars.

Didi also showcased Didi Neuron, its concept robotaxi, and also announced autonomous trucking by the name of Kargobot.

Notably, despite its tech crackdown, China has been supportive of autonomous driving, and companies like Pony.ai and Baidu have licenses to operate robotaxis in the country.

Baidu said that its autonomous ride-hailing service Apollo Go completed 561,000 rides in Q4 2022, which was 162% higher than the corresponding quarter in 2021.

As for Xpeng Motors, in September it launched a pilot program of its semi-autonomous driving system called Navigation Guided Pilot and described its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as “China’s most advanced ADAS system for urban driving.”

The company plans to roll out the service in all Chinese cities by the end of this year. NIO has partnered with Tencent for autonomous driving.

Many analysts see NIO as a worthy competitor to Tesla and the Chinese EV company has built a strong brand in the premium segment.

Didi to Launch Robotaxis by 2025

Didi has of late been expanding its business after its growth was negatively impacted by China’s tech crackdown.

Notably, Didi apps returned to China app stores in January only after they were pulled out in July 2021. The last couple of years has been quite tumultuous for Didi as well as its investors.

Last month Didi said that it is considering expanding its services in China.

The company which is backed by Alibaba, SoftBank Group, and Tencent went public in the US in June 2021.

Didi’s listing in the US was in trouble from the very beginning. The company had warned of the investigations in China in its IPO prospectus only.

Shortly after the IPO, Chinese regulators initiated a cybersecurity review into Didi. Not only the country banned new app downloads of Didi but eventually forced it to delist from the US markets.

China is Warming Up to the Tech Sector

Last year, China fined Didi $1.2 billion accusing it of breaking the country’s data security laws. Notably, Alibaba also faced a record $2.8 billion fine in China in an antitrust case.

China has meanwhile given multiple hints that it is now looking for rapprochement. It’s no surprise that Alibaba’s co-founder Jack Ma – who was arguably the face of China’s tech crackdown – returned to the country after almost a year.

Shortly after his visit, Alibaba announced that it would split the business into six units and also announced its AI chatbot.

Currently, Alibaba’s AI chatbot Tongyi Qianwen which translates to “Truth from a Thousand Questions” is in beta testing mode and is available to select corporate customers.

AI is emerging as the new battleground not only between the US and China but also between Big Tech companies.

Meanwhile, China has issued new rules for generative AI which many fear would be an attempt to censor the nascent technology.

