Developers Made a Satoshi Nakamoto ChatBot to Teach Users About Bitcoin and Economics

Developers Pierre Corbin and Hugo Ferrer have unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) bot that responds to inquiries about Bitcoin as if they were directly from the protocol’s anonymous creator, Nakamoto.

Introducing Talk2Satoshi

Bitcoin was launched in 2009 by a pseudonymous programmer or group of programmers called Satoshi Nakamoto. For the first two years, the creator was active possibly overseeing the project in its initial stages after which he disappeared.

Until now, Nakamoto has remained a mystery despite the many attempts by internet users to uncover their true identity.

However, in the “Bitcoin father’s” honor, Corbin and his co-developer launched ‘Talk2Satoshi’, an Ai chatbot that responds to questions about Bitcoin and the global economy by attempting to use Nakamoto’s thought process.

Announcing my newest project! Together with @HugoFerrer_, we’ve spent the last few weeks working on something that has been missing in #bitcoin: the Bitcoin GPT. We call it @talk2satoshi . Try it out for free: https://t.co/IhWIVAZSsT https://t.co/AFQlb9Dxc9 — Pierre Corbin (@CierrePorbin) May 31, 2023

Corbin revealed the tool, which is also called ‘the Bitcoin GPT’, on Twitter and explained that it had been built using the OpenAI API along with Pinecone for storage and LangChain AI. The model was trained on a limited dataset of only 5 sources possibly to control the accuracy of the information it has.

The sources were books such as Jeff Booth’s ‘The Price of Tomorrow’ and ‘The Bitcoin Standard’ by Saifedean Ammous, Corbin’s film ‘The Great Reset and the Rise of Bitcoin’ along with the set of Nakamoto’s public emails and forum posts.

Due to the depth of information in this dataset, the chatbot is limited in its responses and cannot answer questions about upcoming matters in the whole crypto and global economy space including topics such as the Ordinals protocol or BRC-20 tokens.

Upon testing, Talk2Satoshi proved to be more optimistic about Bitcoin than the dollar when it comes to the future of fiat currency. The bot quotes Ammous and Corbin’s works in claiming that Bitcoin may be “an appealing option for those who are concerned about the stability of fiat currencies” and that the dollar may be “more vulnerable to inflation.”

A Work In Progress

Additionally, when questions regarding Bitcoin are posed, such as how it operates and how it is mined, the model seems to produce competent answers. It can also describe network elements like satoshis and the principles such as decentralization upon which Nakamoto build Bitcoin.

However, like all other generative AI applications that have surfaced, based on the prompt, Bitcoin GPT also provides conflicting responses. For instance, when asked a variation of the question “What is the future of Bitcoin?” by CoinTelegraph, the chatbot generated separate responses saying it was both “promising” and “uncertain.”

To make it more up-to-date with other cryptocurrencies and emerging topics in the crypto industry, Corbin stated that he intends to feed it more information from other reliable sources recommended by users including books, articles, research papers, podcasts, and films.

He also explained that the chatbot is free for use but it also accepts tips in sats, the atomic unit of BTC, to cover API costs. As such, it has a built-in ability to calculate in sats, how much generating a user’s response costs.

The creation of Talk2Satoshi has given fans of cryptocurrency an intriguing AI tool that mimics the voice of Bitcoin’s elusive creator. And while it can’t completely duplicate Satoshi Nakamoto’s thought process, the chatbot offers a creative means of preserving his principles and ideas, which in turn may stimulate fresh ideas about the direction Bitcoin will take in the future.

