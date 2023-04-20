Data Syncing Startup Ditto Raises $45m in Series A Led by Acrew Capital

One thing that the pandemic can be thanked for is the surge in the use of digital technologies and many other significant breakthroughs, especially in cloud data infrastructure, that would have otherwise taken years, if not decades to go mainstream.

Advancements like generative ai technologies have taken the world by storm, but again have put pressure on data structures and how organizations store and access data.

Cloud storage allows apps from anywhere in the world to access data as if it was live on location.

The widespread adoption of mobile technology and the rapid expansion of cloud infrastructure, particularly during the pandemic, has necessitated that applications now handle and process data across various locations, ranging from edge computing to public cloud systems.

Ditto Raises $45 Million To Expand Software Development Kit

Ditto, a software company providing a real-time database for mobile, web, IoT, and server apps without internet access, is making headlines for raising $45 million in its Series A funding, led by venture capital firm Acrew Capital and other United States companies including, True Ventures, Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), and Amity Ventures.

Today, we are announcing that @dittolive has raised $45 Million in Series A funding. Our team has worked incredibly hard to build a distributed database that runs "practically anywhere", and we're excited to continue building the next great database!https://t.co/MMcdaZ9rqy — Ditto (@dittolive) April 19, 2023

Adam Fish and Max Alexander founded Ditto to build a distributed database that can function “practically anywhere,” while enhancing data distribution in the remotest of the world’s locations that struggle with limited or poor internet connectivity.

As the pandemic pushed the world to its limits, it exposed critical vulnerabilities in traditional network infrastructure, prompting a surge in demand for contactless solutions,” Fish, the company’s CEO said in a statement sent to TechCrunch.

“Businesses scrambled to transition their everyday processes to contactless alternatives; however, these applications often relied on an internet connection to function effectively. Ditto’s platform emerged as a solution to these challenges,” Fish added.

Ditto functions as a unique database that operates on both edge devices and the cloud, offering developers a seamless way to store and synchronize data across various mobile and edge devices on a peer-to-peer basis.

Developers can subscribe to specific data that they find relevant or essential.

Utilizing Bluetooth, peer-to-peer Wi-Fi, and local wired networks, Ditto enables automatic discovery and connection to other devices, subsequently synchronizing data.

Any modifications made to the data locally are synced offline as soon as Ditto identifies cloud or peer devices, as explained by Fish.

With a range of cloud database versions, Ditto provides options from a tenant in a shared environment to dedicated environments managed within a client’s personal cloud account.

Depending on their requirements, developers have the choice to use the platform’s APIs or query-based sync, or even a combination of both.

“By operating independently of an internet connection, Ditto’s platform enables industries to swiftly adopt contactless solutions, bolstering their apps and processes with added resiliency and redundancy,” Fish explained in the emailed statement. “This reduces the risk of downtime and potential revenue loss, allowing businesses to continue operations even in the face of connectivity issues.”

According to an industry report by Technavio, the enterprise file sync and sharing tools market has the potential to reach $12.84 billion in just three years, by 2023.

In line with the projections, other tech startups are coming up as direct competitors like Whalesync, a platform that allows the transfer of data across a wide range of software-as-a-service apps.

PieSync is another company specializing in connecting cloud apps in addition to synching contacts stored in the applications – back and forth.

That’s not all, Grouparoo an open-source platform, backed by Airbyte, is used to replicate information from one database to another. Grouparoo services cover other cloud-based tools.

Capitalizing on Strategic Shifts and Resilient Data Sharing

According to Fish, Ditto has a considerable customer base of tens of thousands, which includes well-known brands, such as Alaska Airlines, Japan Airlines, Hugo, and Lufthansa, among others.

They (Ditto) have also secured some active government and military contracts, including one with the U.S. Air Force which could be worth up to $950 million. Despite not being glaringly different, Ditto has proven to be successful in the niche field of distributed data sharing.

Fish believes “Strategic shifts in recent years led to a focus on resilient information sharing as a top priority across the U.S. government and allies,” bolstered by the need to advance the technology to meet the increasing demand for real-time data which often hastens rescue missions by disaster management teams.

“The austere conditions and greater demands push our technology further in ways that are complementary to commercial use cases,” Fish said. “With Ditto, strategic and tactical responders can communicate even in the face of damaged infrastructure, congested channels, dynamically formed disaster response teams, communication impediments, poor interoperability, and security attacks.”

The company intends to tap the $45 million raised in its Series A funding round to expand its software development kit for further commercialization.

Ditto is set to widen its scope and cater to clients in the education, retail, and travel sectors, thereby increasing its customer base.

“While the company was not in need of funding, we decided to raise so we could invest across customer-facing roles in sales and support,” Fish continued. “Ditto aims to be the world’s next great database that runs everywhere — across cloud providers to edge servers and mobile devices.”

Thomas Tull, the chairman of USIT told TechCrunch that the milestones Ditto is achieving could shape the way the world relates to data management systems including aspects like accessibility across applications in different sectors.

“With technology permeating every aspect of our lives, the break-neck advances Ditto is making in data management and accessibility are crucial to the future of how data is managed and accessed,” Tull said. “Ditto’s developments have a tremendous number of applications across sectors — from everyday life to business to the Pentagon — and that is why the work they are doing is so essential.”

Fish did not say a word about Ditto’s revenue. However, the company has so far raised $54 million to date, including $9 million from the startup’s seed round in November 2021.

Plans are underway to expand Ditto’s workforce from the current 65 to more than 100 before the end of 2023.

Related Articles: