  • Home
  • Tech News
  • Curve (CRV) Bulls Set to Cause a Tremendous Short Squeeze After Risky Loan Caused It To Crash

Curve (CRV) Bulls Set to Cause a Tremendous Short Squeeze After Risky Loan Caused It To Crash

John Isige
Tech Expert
Last updated:
Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site

Curve (CRV) Bulls Set to Cause a Tremendous Short Squeeze After Risky Loan Caused It To Crash
CRV/USD daily chart | Source Tradingview

Investors in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market experienced a sigh of relief following the partial repayment of a loan linked to Michael Egorov, founder of Curve Finance (CRV) protocol.

A wallet address traced back to Egorov reduced the hefty $70 million loan in Aave, another DeFi protocol by $1.35 million paid in stablecoin USDT.

This development from Egorov coincides with a considerable drop in the value of CRV, the ecosystem’s native token, utilized as collateral for the loan. This has led to a decreased health factor for the loan and amplified the risk of liquidation.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the loan was partially backed by CRV tokens, which have lost 20% of their value in the past week. CRV plunged to its lowest price point of 0.00035010 ETH on Thursday, sending shivers across its ecosystem.

Based on the total value locked (TVL) metric, Curve ranks as the runner-up in the DeFi exchange landscape, second only to Uniswap.

Curve Founder’s Protocol Shuttering $101.5 Million Stablecoins Loan

On-chain analytics platform LookOnChain revealed that Egorov sent 431 million CRV (equivalent to about $246 million) into various decentralized lending protocols, procuring $101.5 million in stablecoins from multiple platforms. Egorov’s contributions constitute 50.5% of CRV’s circulating supply.

Additional on-chain data from one of the leading DeFi market tracking platforms DefiLlama indicates a looming liquidation threat of $107 million on Aave in the event CRV price falls below $0.37.

At the time of writing, Curve is trading at $0.60 up 3% in the last 24 hours, as per price data provided by CoinGecko.

Once liquidation is initiated, the CRV tokens will be frozen within Aave’s smart contracts until a potential buyer steps in to settle and liquidate the collateral. A proposal has been advanced to halt Egorov’s loans on Aave and preclude additional CRV loans to evade a disastrous scenario, Cointelegraph reported on June 14.

Some industry players have opined that moving forward with such a proposal negates the very principle of censorship resistance or what many would like to refer to as “neutrality” in DeFi.

The proposal, according to The Block, was prepared by Gauntlet, a project that focuses on managing risk in the DeFi space.

It proposal recommends “freezing” the Curve DAO tokens on Aave v2 and revising the loan-to-value ratio for CRV to zero. Objectively, the proposal aims at preventing Aave from accumulating bad debt as a consequence of the declining liquidity of CRV tokens on exchanges.

Gauntlet specifically emphasized concerns surrounding the dwindling liquidity of the CRV token, which has experienced a significant downward trend in recent months.

Gauntlet further clarified that it doesn’t endorse the restriction of any particular address. On the contrary, a CRV freeze would stimulate the transfer of the previously mentioned loan position to Aave version 3, which is more optimally configured for effective risk management.

“We propose freezing CRV on Aave V2 to encourage migration to V3, where risk parameters are better suited for this market,” Gauntlet’s proposal stated. “Given the account is actively managed and frequently maintains its health, freezing CRV will incentivize the account to reduce its borrow or add other forms of collateral.”

Despite the enormous strain imposed on the token by the scale of Egorov’s loans, the number of bearish positions on CRV has surged, supplying the impetus for a potential swift upward shift.

Should Curve Investors Be Preparing for a Short Squeeze?

Tokens like CRV that exhibit low liquidity can present the hazard of unpredictable price fluctuations, says Clara Medalie, who heads research at the cryptocurrency data company, Kaiko. She argues that Aave could potentially face a financial setback should it be required to liquidate the position.

Meanwhile, since the disclosure of Egorov’s loans, the open interest volume for CRV perpetual swap contracts saw a surge from $35.5 million to $46.3 million.

According to CoinGlass data, Centralized derivatives exchanges like Binance and OKX are experiencing a considerable drop in the funding rate for CRV to the extremes of hitting record lows, around 81% annually.

The curve funding rate for perpetual swap contracts | Source CoinGlass

The negative funding rate implies that the majority of these novice traders are wagering more downside action.

Furthermore, as short sellers flood the market, the situation paves the way for buyers to target their stop losses, leading to what’s known as a short squeeze.

This event comes when there’s a swift upswing in the asset’s value and contrary to the direction anticipated by short sellers. Thus, compelling investors to safeguard their positions or purchase the asset to settle their positions.

Based on the daily timeframe chart for CRV/USD, the token has started nurturing a rebound after dropping to $0.55. This trend reversal, although minor, can be attributed to the extremely oversold conditions amid the two-week sell-off from highs approximately at $0.86.

CRV/USD daily chart | Source Tradingview

As the Relative Strength Index (RSI) charges into the neutral region, more buyers are bound to stream into the market to capitalize on the low-priced CRV tokens. A daily close above the short-term support at $0.6 would also boost investor confidence.

On the upside, CRV may encounter more resistance at $0.65 and $0.8 – support highlighted by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Although the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) still dons a vivid sell signal, investors should be on the lookout for an incoming call to buy CRV. Such a bullish gesture would manifest with the MACD line in blue crossing above the signal line in red.

The Curve Finance community may have dodged a bullet, following the partial repayment of the loan, but the network is far from being in the clear.

Curve Finance Trading Fee Revenue | Dune Analytics

In addition to liquidity challenges, the protocols have remained depressed since the implosion of the FTX exchange in November 2022. This has shrunk CRV’s DeFi yield over time, with stakers feeling the pinch. CRV stakers earn their revenue from 50% of the trading fees.

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform

Our Rating

AiDoge crypto logo
  • Create & Share AI-Generated Memes
  • Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector
  • Presale Live Now - aidoge.com
  • Token-Based Credit System
  • Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards
AiDoge crypto logo
Learn More

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by John Isige.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

John Isige
Tech Expert

John is an experienced cryptocurrency market analyst with over half a decade of experience. He loves diving into the behind-the-scenes of price action to spot trends that later shape the market.

Working in the cryptocurrency industry has seen John build lasting and meaningful relationships across the globe.

John’s interests span various spheres of content creation, including news writing, price analysis, on-chain and market analysis.

John worked for various leading publications, including FXStreet, CoinGape, VauldInsights, CryptoNews, InsideBitcoins, and Business 2 Community.

He recently graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce with a finance major. Before this, John completed a college Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering (Aircraft Maintenance).

John hopes to use his newly acquired knowledge to spread financial knowledge to people worldwide. For now, the focus stays on the dynamic crypto industry.

Show more
View all posts by John Isige
AiDoge

Top News

Popular Topics

Latest News

More
Curve (CRV) Bulls Set to Cause a Tremendous Short Squeeze After Risky Loan Caused It To Crash

Investors in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market experienced a sigh…

John Isige
11 mins ago
Tech News
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Bulls Look to Push to $1 as XRP Signs Deal With Colombia for CBDC and End of SEC Lawsuit Looms

Bulls are eyeing a potential push to the $1 mark…

Arslan Butt
26 mins ago
Crypto News
Knowledge Workers Are in Greatest Danger of Losing Their Jobs to Generative AI

In the past year, worldwide searches on Google for the…

Iliana Marvou
27 mins ago
Tech News
Twitch Backtracks, Promises to Pay Streamers More as Swaths of Top Streamers Threaten to Leave
Arslan Butt
56 mins ago
Tech News
Most US Retailers See a Weak Holiday Season in 2023 Despite Falling Inflation
Mohit Oberoi
2 hours ago
Tech News
Traditional TV Advertising Spending Sees 8% Drop in 2023
Alejandro Arrieche
4 hours ago
Tech News
AI Will Soon Be Your Daily Companion – 27% Already Use it Multiple Times a Day
Ruholamin Haqshanas
4 hours ago
Tech News