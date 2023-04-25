Crypto is Dead in America,’ Long-time Bitcoin Bull and Tech Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Warns

The winds of change are blowing across the U.S. cryptocurrency landscape as tech billionaire and long-time Bitcoin bull Chamath Palihapitiya shifts his stance on the future of crypto in America.

Once an ardent supporter of the digital currency, predicting it would eventually reach $200,000 and replace gold, Palihapitiya now warns that crypto is on its last legs in the United States.

The Great Crypto Divide: A Nation at Odds

The debate over U.S. cryptocurrency regulations has brought to light the deep divide between those who view the industry as an opportunity for growth and innovation and those who see it as a threat requiring strict oversight.

The rift has only widened as the value of Bitcoin has plummeted since its peak in November 2021. In early 2021, Palihapitiya made bold predictions on CNBC that Bitcoin would rise from $39,000 to $100,000 and eventually reach $200,000.

At the time, he stated, “In what period, I don’t know. Five years, ten years, but it’s going there. And the reason is that every time you see all of this stuff happening, it just reminds you that, wow, our leaders are not as trustworthy and reliable as they used to be.”

However, Bitcoin currently trades at just over $27,300, down 60% from its all-time high.

As the battle between regulators and cryptocurrency companies intensifies, the future of this once-promising industry hangs in the balance. The growing divide has brought the debate surrounding U.S. cryptocurrency regulations to the forefront.

Regulators Set Their Sights on Crypto

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has turned its focus towards the crypto industry, escalating its enforcement actions against companies and projects it believes have violated securities laws. The regulatory offensive, led by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, has targeted prominent cryptocurrency platforms such as Coinbase, Tron, and Binance.

Chamath Palihapitiya, once a vocal advocate for the potential of cryptocurrencies, now sees a bleak future for the industry in America.

In a recent episode of the All-In podcast, Palihapitiya lamented that “Crypto is dead in America.”

He attributes the decline to regulators, particularly the SEC, which has aggressively pursued companies it believes have crossed the line.

The SEC’s recent actions against the Bittrex crypto exchange for operating an unregistered national securities exchange and broker have raised further concerns about the regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

These enforcement actions have been met with mixed reactions. Many within the crypto community feel that U.S. cryptocurrency regulations are too heavy-handed and vague, ill-suited for the unique nature of digital assets. They argue that regulators should collaborate more closely with the industry to create new rules that better accommodate this emerging method of exchanging value.

Seems like the #SEC's aim may be to hinder, rather than regulate, #crypto exchanges, brokers, & clearing agencies in the #US The focus is on major players like @coinbase, @krakenfx, @BittrexExchange, & @Gemini. If they can't meet the SEC's requirements, who can? — Orion M. Depp (@OrionDepp) April 17, 2023

However, the SEC has a different perspective. In reference to its actions against Bittrex, the SEC stated, “The crypto markets suffer from a lack of regulatory compliance, not a lack of regulatory clarity.”

Biting Back: The Industry’s Response to Cryptocurrency Regulations

In light of the SEC’s increasingly aggressive stance, industry leaders have been preparing to push back.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed to CNBC recently that his company is gearing up for a years-long court battle with the SEC. Armstrong is also considering relocating outside of the United States if clearer cryptocurrency regulations aren’t established.

Meanwhile, Bittrex, facing the SEC’s charges, has announced it will wind down its U.S. operations due to continued regulatory uncertainty.

Chamath Palihapitiya acknowledged the risks these companies took, stating, “They were probably the ones that were the most threatening to the establishment… And they were the ones that, in fairness to the regulators, did push the boundaries more than any other sector of the startup economy.”

“Now they’re paying the price for that. The bill has come due for them,” he added.

As the tension between regulators and the crypto industry grows, criticism of the SEC’s approach to cryptocurrency regulations has emerged from lawmakers as well.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., argued during a recent congressional testimony that “regulation by enforcement is not sufficient nor sustainable.”

The regulation by enforcement at @GaryGensler's SEC is stifling American innovation. If the U.S. wants to lead the deployment of the next generation of internet technology, we must provide clear, thoughtful rules of the road for the digital asset ecosystem. https://t.co/cVkNEyTHiK — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) May 3, 2022

McHenry expressed concern that the SEC is punishing digital asset firms for allegedly not adhering to laws they didn’t know applied to them.

McHenry also highlighted the potential negative consequences of the SEC’s approach, stating that it is “driving innovation overseas and endangering American competitiveness.”

SEC Chairman Gensler, however, has defended the agency’s actions, asserting that there is a clear regulatory framework in place, built up over 90 years, and that the exchanges are generally non-compliant and need to comply.

It can be argued that the SEC’s approach to enforcement appears haphazard, taking action against companies without first establishing a solid foundation for regulations specific to the industry. Expecting companies to have known better without clear guidance may not be entirely reasonable.

As a result, it can be perceived that the United States declared an unnecessary war on the crypto industry, causing companies to seek more accommodating environments overseas. It should be considered that while cryptocurrencies can thrive without the U.S., the U.S. may miss out on the benefits of this growing industry if it continues to take a heavy-handed approach.

Additionally, attempting to strong-arm a $1.15 trillion industry with vague justifications may not be the most effective strategy. It is worth considering that the industry is unlikely to bend to regulatory will without being provided with a clear and solid regulatory base, highlighting the need for a more balanced and collaborative approach to regulation.

As the value of cryptocurrencies wavers and U.S. cryptocurrency regulations remain in flux, the industry faces an uncertain future. Companies and investors must navigate the shifting regulatory landscape while grappling with the potential consequences of these changes.

The outcome of the ongoing battle between regulators and the crypto industry will likely determine the fate of this once-promising sector in the United States.

