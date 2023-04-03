Crypto Growth in Hong Kong – Kaiko Latest Top Firm to Join the Rush as US Crackdown Spurs Interest

As US authorities intensify their crackdown on the cryptocurrency sector, can Hong Kong take the lead to become the next hub for digital assets? The city has certainly ramped up efforts to lure crypto companies and appears to be succeeding, with several firms eyeing it as an attractive alternative to more restrictive jurisdictions.

In the past, Hong Kong was home to several notable cryptocurrency firms, such as Crypto.com, BitMEX, and the now-defunct FTX. However, increased competition from Singapore, China’s stern stance on crypto, and Hong Kong’s stringent Covid-19 measures led to an exodus of companies from the area.

Now, Hong Kong’s government is eager to restore the city’s status as a crypto hub, particularly as the US tightens its grip on the industry.

Recent actions by US regulators have included barring access to crypto products and services, targeting crypto-friendly banks, filing civil charges against celebrities allegedly promoting digital assets, and suing major exchanges like Binance. In contrast, Hong Kong has been busy creating a more welcoming environment for crypto businesses.

So Binance is being sued by the CFTC (USA) for basically having a 'secret' in-house trading desk with 300 accounts. This states that Binance is basically trading against all of their users, with their 'quant' desk using private transactional data. It seems they also "sold" it… pic.twitter.com/hk6New85Ri — wolf (@ImNotTheWolf) March 27, 2023

Hong Kong’s Magnetic Pull Amid the Crypto Regulation Conundrum

Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko, a Paris-based digital assets data provider, believes that the contrast between the US’s stringent approach to crypto regulation and Hong Kong’s more favorable stance will shift the center of gravity for crypto trading and investment toward Hong Kong.

The sentiment is echoed by several companies that have set their sights on the city as a base for their operations.

Kaiko’s head of Asia-Pacific recently relocated from Singapore to Hong Kong, and the firm plans to establish a team in the city to cater to its clients, many of whom are Chinese institutional investors warming up to the world of digital assets.

Another company, Bybit, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange, is working to build its core Asian operations in Hong Kong. The company intends to place a portion of its research, development, and marketing teams in the city and apply for a license under proposed rules set to take effect in June.

The Impact of Evolving Regulations on Hong Kong’s Appeal

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission proposed a new licensing framework in February, with a focus on investor protection. A senior official expressed the regulator’s desire to avoid the issues that led to FTX’s downfall and other fraudulent behavior.

In response, more than 20 crypto and blockchain companies from mainland China, Europe, Canada, and Singapore have informed the government of their plans to establish a presence in Hong Kong, and over 80 firms have expressed interest in doing so.

However, not everyone is entirely convinced by Hong Kong’s approach to crypto regulation. Some companies have questioned the potential profits an operation in Hong Kong could generate and the costs associated with obtaining and maintaining licenses.

Others view the city’s proposed rules for centralized exchanges and retail trading—which restrict activities to highly liquid and well-known tokens such as bitcoin and ether—as overly conservative.

When one door closes, other ones open. Chinese banks court crypto firms in Hong Kong | The Straits Times https://t.co/1FALEWKRNV — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) March 27, 2023

Furthermore, the city’s licensing framework has drawn criticism for departing from traditional finance principles and disadvantaging custodians like Hex Trust.

The firm’s CEO, Alessio Quaglini, argues that asset custody should be as segregated and independent as possible to minimize risks to customer funds in the event of exchange bankruptcy.

The Crypto Regulation Balancing Act

Despite these concerns, several companies have already chosen Hong Kong as their headquarters, swayed by its access to Chinese institutional investors and mature capital markets.

One such example is Metalpha, a digital assets wealth manager, which opted for Hong Kong over Singapore, as it typically hires traders from Wall Street banks already based in the city.

"The city’s digital assets regulation is overall friendly and encourages banks to work with crypto companies, however, banks still currently have stringent requirements in place which makes it difficult for crypto businesses to expand and grow."https://t.co/tqz2W2Y6Rw — Metalpha (@MetalphaPro) March 27, 2023

LD Capital, a crypto investment fund founded in Shanghai and currently based in Singapore, is preparing to move its headquarters to Hong Kong this year as well, attracted by the city’s financial-market infrastructure, sophisticated secondary market, and talent pool.

While Hong Kong has ambitious plans to become a virtual asset hub, it faces stiff competition from other crypto havens.

To compete effectively, Hong Kong must strike a delicate balance between necessary regulation for healthy growth and attractive tax policies for crypto projects.

Hong Kong’s Crypto Regulation: A Model for the Future?

As Hong Kong introduces new rules in June requiring crypto trading platforms to be licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission, some companies are hopeful that China’s central government may be closely monitoring the city’s crypto initiatives to take a page out of its book.

Justin d’Anethan, institutional sales director at Amber Group, suggests that China might observe the effects of Hong Kong’s crypto regulations on trading and business activity before considering similar measures in the mainland.

Hashkey Capital’s CEO Deng Chao shares similar sentiments, expecting that Hong Kong’s potential crypto legalizations could serve as a compass for China.

If successful, Hong Kong’s approach to crypto regulation may become a model for policy formulation in other Chinese regions and encourage Web3 and crypto businesses to adopt a more compliant approach to their operations.

Either way, as the city moves to establish itself as a major player in the world of digital assets, it will be interesting to see how its approach to crypto regulation evolves and influences the global industry.

