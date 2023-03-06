Could ChatGPT be Coming to a Government Near You, And Should You be Worried About That?

The new artificial intelligence (AI) systems like ChatGPT, which has been making headlines recently, continue gaining mainstream adoption across tech businesses, institutions, and governments. The United Kingdom government has recently shown significant interest in investing in AI systems.

AI Systems Gain Traction In the UK

In an interview with Telegraph over the weekend, Michelle Danelan, the recently appointed Secretary of State, Innovation and Technology of the United Kingdom, said that artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT would play a significant role growth of Whitehall.

During the interview, Ms. Donelan, who took over the new office following Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s departmental reshuffle last month, added that ChatGPT integration poses massive opportunity in different sectors.

Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI. The new chatbot responds to questions and understands the context of follow-up, just like in human conversations. While commenting about the latest technology, Ms. Donelan remarked:

“I think these types of technology are going to create a whole new section of jobs and in areas that we haven’t even thought of, and where this leads us is limitless. We need to tap into that.”

She added:

“Of course, we need regulation in place, and we need safeguards. But we should never be afraid of these technologies. We should be embracing them and utilizing them so that they can lead to job creation here in the UK.”

Impacts Of The AI Systems

Even though new artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT feature massive advantages, they may also impact job displacement and loss of human interaction. Last week, Figure, an artificial intelligence robotics company, announced plans to create new general-purpose humanoid robots.

The new general-purpose industrial humanoid robot, which applies artificial intelligence technology, will be used in warehouse fulfillment, logistics, manufacturing, and retail. The latest humanoid robots are likely to replace several employees.

Before summarizing, Ms. Donelan advocated the use of artificial intelligence technology despite its short list of disadvantages. “I think that when we look at all forms of technology, what we should be thinking about is not how this replaces somebody’s job or how this replaces the functions of an individual,” Ms. Donelan said.

