Could Apple AI Health Coach be the ‘Greatest Contribution to Mankind’?

Apple (NYSE: AAPL) is reportedly working on an AI-powered health coach. The iPhone maker sees healthcare as a key long-term driver and CEO Tim Cook previously said that healthcare would be its “greatest contribution to mankind.”

The new service has been codenamed Quartz and would track emotions to help users improve eating and sleeping habits as well as motivate them to exercise.

The service would use data from Apple Watch and with the help of AI create custom programs for users – according to the people aware of the program.

To be sure, this is not the first healthcare foray from Apple – it already has the Apple Watch –and over the years acquired healthcare startups like Beddit, Tueo Health, and Gliimpse.

Meanwhile, while Quartz would not be announced for at least this year – and there is no surety whether the company would go ahead with the project – in the near term the company intends to launch the iPad version of the health app.

The app, whose iPhone version is already working since 2014 is central to the company’s healthcare business.

Also, Apple is looking to add more features to the health app – for instance managing visual conditions and tracking emotions – and the app is expected to get an upgrade later this year.

These businesses contribute to the iPhone makers’ services business which generated revenues of $78 billion last fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett likes Apple for its massive moat and added more shares last year.

The services business incidentally is a high-margin business for Apple as compared to selling hardware.

Apple is looking at AI to grow its healthcare business and its upcoming mixed-reality headset would also fit into that strategy.

The company is also reportedly looking to add basic blood pressure monitoring to the watch in the coming years.

Also on the cards is non-invasive glucose monitoring through an internal secretive team codenamed Exploratory Design Group.

Notably, Apple has several such secretive teams working on different new businesses – for instance, it reportedly has a project codenamed Titan – which is working on electric and autonomous cars.

Meanwhile, reports of Apple expanding AI to the healthcare business look interesting. While AI has been making waves globally and tech giants are scrambling to launch their AI chatbots – there are also calls to regulate the nascent industry.

Analysts meanwhile see AI as a massive opportunity.

Also, healthcare has been another battlefield for tech companies.

Tech Companies See a Big Opportunity in Healthcare

Last year, Alphabet led a $1 billion investment round into Verily which is its subsidiary focused on healthcare.

TikTok parent ByteDance also acquired a hospital chain in China last year. The acquisition had raised eyebrows as China has been against tech companies entering into other industries.

In July last year, Amazon announced the acquisition of telehealth company One Medical for $3.9 billion.

Amazon has always been interested in the healthcare space and acquired the online pharmacy PillPack. It also acquired Health Navigator to complement its healthcare business.

