Confidential Computing is ‘the Future of Advertising,’ Says Microsoft Azure CTO

Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich believes confidential computing is set to gain ground in different sectors, particularly advertising.

In a write-up following his participation in this year’s Open Confidential Computing Conference (OC3), Russinovich called the technology “the future of advertising” due to its ability to address regulatory and privacy concerns around sharing this sensitive data with third parties.

Confidential computing involves the use of a trusted execution environment or secure enclave that employs hardware-based security mechanisms to protect data and code placed inside it from any external factors, including the host operating system and other application code.

For instance, Russinovich noted, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has demonstrated the potential of confidential computing in the advertising industry with the development of a “clean room solution.”

The clean room solution combines merchant purchasing data with RBC’s information on consumer credit card transactions, allowing for a comprehensive picture of the consumer’s behavior.

With these insights, RBC’s credit card merchants can offer consumers tailored offers that fit their preferences, without revealing any confidential data from consumers or merchants to RBC.

Adoption of Confidential Computing in Other Industries

The adoption of confidential computing has also found momentum among organizations operating in the public sector, healthcare, and financial services.

One use case highlighted by Russinovich involves the possibility of multi-party computation and analytics, where several users can bring their data together in “data clean rooms,” which are analyzed privately and securely to produce richer results than what a single data set could provide.

The downside of this is the potential for companies to target individuals with tailored pitches, potentially putting pressure on regulators to address privacy concerns around data sharing.

Another possible use case is confidential computing and machine learning to accelerate the development of new drugs.

According to Russinovich, researchers have been limited by strict regulations regarding the sharing of personal health data. However, confidential computing can address this issue by protecting data not only at rest but also while it’s in use.

“Confidential computing removes this bottleneck by ensuring that PHI is protected not just at rest and when transmitted, but also while in use, thus eliminating the need for data providers to anonymize this data before sharing it with researchers.”

Key Challenges Impacting the Adoption of Confidential Computing

Russinovich mentioned that there are still challenges to the adoption of confidential computing, including the availability of newer technologies such as SEV-SNP and TDX across different regions.

He said that these technologies are in limited supply or still in development, but their availability could increase substantially over the next 12 to 24 months.

Another challenge is performance and interoperability. “We need to ensure that confidential computing does not mean slower computing,” he said.

The tech guru also mentioned that there is still a need for raising awareness among IT and security professionals regarding the prospects of this new technology.

“As this vision becomes a reality, confidential computing will no longer be a specialty feature but rather the standard for all computing tasks,” Russinovich claimed.

“In this way, the concept of confidential computing will simply become synonymous with computing itself.”

