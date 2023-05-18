Comedian Hasan Minhaj Can Give You Directions With Waze Now

Google-owned traffic information and navigation application Waze just announced a new partnership with popular US comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Minaj, host of Netflix show Patriot Act and former senior correspondent on The Daily Show, will be Waze’s newest personal navigator.

According to a Google’s Waze blog, “Hasan will guide you through your journey with wit and wisdom, offering entertaining insights into the absurdity of driving”.

“Expect relatable commentary on everything from traffic to rest stops and some self-deprecation thrown in for good measure,” the blog post reads.

Waze gave an example of the sort of rants that can be expected from Minaj:

“Hazard reported ahead. Maybe someone’s ‘Check Engine’ light is on. I hate that light. It says ‘Hey, so that thing with ten thousand parts inside it? One of them is broken but we can’t say which’”.

Meanwhile, upon arrival at your destination, Minaj might quip something like “We made it. And if no one’s looking, I think you should high-five the screen!”

Waze Also Launches New Digital Icons for its Map

Waze is also launching a series of new digital icons that will appear across the Waze navigation map.

These include a minivan vehicle, which users can select to “embrace the shameless suburban dad energy” as part of the “full Hasan Minaj experience” the blog reads.

Users will also be able to select a “Mood” icon which changes how a driver’s vehicle appears on the map.

Waze application users can now enable all these features by going to the application’s menu, selecting “Customize your drive” and then selecting Hasan Minaj.

Voice directions from Hasan are only available in English.

