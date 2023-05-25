Comcast Announces NOW TV Streaming Service… For $20 Per Month

Comcast announced its new NOW TV streaming service that includes NBCU’s Peacock premium subscription Tuesday. The service will be offered to Xfinity internet customers and will offer both live TV channels and regular streaming options.

The $20 per month fee may sound like a lot to those who only subscribe to traditional streaming services like Netflix or Hulu but the package is actually quite attractive. It offers more than 60 live channels total, including 40 live channels and over 20 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels.

In Comcast’s latest attempt to improve its image, the package offers a solid selection of channels for the price. The NOW TV package includes some of the most popular TV channels on the air,

Comcast’s press release detailed the main channels included in the package: A&E, Afro, AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, BBC News, Comedy.TV, Cooking, Crime + Investigation, Discovery, Discovery Life, Food Network, FYI, Great American Family, Great American Living, Get TV, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, The HISTORY Channel, Investigation Discovery, IFC, Justice Central, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Magnolia Network, Military History, MotorTrend Network, OWN, Pursuit, Recipe.TV, Science Channel, Sony Movies, Sundance TV, TLC, Travel Channel, Vice, WEtv and Weather Channel

Some of the FAST channels that you get in the package include: Sky News, NBC News Now and genre-focused channels from the recently acquired Xumo Play app. These channels mostly stream different genres of movies and tv including action, comedy, Bollywood, crime, horror, reality TV, travel and lifestyle and more.

Is Comcast’s NOW TV Streaming Service Worth It?

NOW TV could be a decent package of content for some specific fans of live TV. It offers a decent number of the top channels for a relatively fair price. If that wasn’t enough, it also includes Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 on its own.

This was surprising because Xfinity recently told its customers that it would be shutting off their free Peacock Premium in June.

Live TV streaming services are becoming increasingly popular because they are often cheaper and much more versatile than regular cable packages. For example, you don’t need to be plugged into the wall to stream live TV with these services.

Now that such a large percentage of streaming happens on mobile devices like phones and tablets, this is a massive boon for these services compared to cable.

NOW TV will immediately be one of the best options for cord cutters looking to slim down on costs while keeping their favorite channels. Most of the top live TV streaming services charge $70+, including YouTube TV ($73), DirecTV Stream ($75) and FuboTV ($75).

Most of these services offer more channels than NOW TV, but many of the extra channels included in some of these packages are unpopular at best. NOW TV’s closest competitor in the price range is likely SlingTV, which offers a basic 31 channels for $40 per month.

Sling or one of the more expensive services will likely be a better option for sports fans, however. It seems that NOW TV won’t include any of the major sports channels at all.

