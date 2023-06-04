Coders Built a ChatGPT Minecraft Bot With ChatGPT

Researchers have developed an experimental Minecraft bot named Voyager that can write its own code using the GPT-4 programming language.

In order to enable the AI bot to navigate the world of Minecraft and understand its rules and physics, the creators developed MineDojo, a simulation platform that incorporates Minecraft gameplay.

The platform incorporates various data sources, including Youtube videos, Reddit posts, and wiki articles, which developers can utilize to create, test and refine their AI models.

Once the AI model is created, it is evaluated based on the ability to carry out various in-game tasks such as building a fence around the llama or locating and mining diamonds.

Voyager Uses GPT-4 to Complete In-Game Tasks in Minecraft

Using the data provided by MineDojo, Voyager utilizes its GPT-4 programming language to enable it to complete its tasks in the game.

Voyager initially starts with limited knowledge, but it teaches itself as it progresses, using the GPT-4 programming language to discover what it ought to do and how it should achieve its goals.

For example, when night falls and monsters emerge, Voyager consults with GPT-4 to determine the most appropriate response to the situation.

As Voyager advances in the game, it creates a library of basic skills that it can reuse to carry out subsequent tasks.

It continues to use GPT, but it utilizes the cheaper and faster GPT-3.5 to identify the relevant skills in specific situations.

Although Auto-GPT has a similar approach, Voyager’s specialized chatbot functionality enables it to perform better than other existing bots by exploring a greater area and acquiring more skills.

One of the apparent benefits of using GPT-4 to enable Voyager to accomplish tasks is that it makes it easier to create useful code compared to other such tools.

When replacing GPT-4 with GPT-3.5, Voyager did not perform particularly well, showing that it is restructuring to use cheaper GPT-3.5 may not be feasible.

Minecraft Bot Could Help Researchers Build Better Household Robots

The Minecraft bot interacts freely and carries out its tasks in an open environment, making it an example of an Embodied Agent, an intelligent agent that interacts with the environment through a physical body within that environment.

Typically, AI assistants and chatbots do not require movement or physical understanding to complete their tasks.

However, testing AI bots in a complex and functional world like Minecraft could provide valuable insights for future household robots, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Minecraft’s open-world framework offers a simple yet comprehensive environment where coders can test the capabilities of their AI models.

In simple environments, AI can function well using predefined algorithms, but their abilities are limited when it comes to complex scenarios.

Consequently, AI models like Voyager will play an essential role in enabling future robots to learn, improve and carry out many tasks autonomously.

Minecraft-based models are ideal since Minecraft provides a self-contained environment that provides a comprehensive simulated environment for learning and refining AI models.

