Climate Startup Terraform Industries Makes Natural Gas With Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide



Terraform Industries, a revolutionary new climate startup, has come up with a chemical process to synthesize natural gas with just atmospheric carbon dioxide, water and solar power.

Natural gas is a mix of gaseous hydrocarbons, but it’s mostly methane (70-95%). Hydrocarbons are chemically simple molecules, at least in their composition of atoms. They are made of only carbon and hydrogen.

This is why it only takes carbon dioxide, made of 1 carbon and 2 oxygen atoms, and water, made of 1 oxygen and 2 hydrogen atoms, to synthesize them.

Despite their simple chemical composition, hydrocarbons are not easy to synthesize, and the process requires a substantial amount of energy. That’s why they are used to generate electricity. They store large amounts of chemical energy in the bonds between atoms.

Terraform extracts carbon dioxide directly from the air instead of using more reactive and readily available forms of carbon like coal, which are typically used in synthesizing biofuels.

The climate benefits of the process are twofold. Instead of using fossil fuels like coal to synthesize natural gas, Terraform is sucking the carbon dioxide directly out of the air. If the startup could scale this process up, it could be a useful tool in the fight against climate change.

Terraform isn’t about to massively scale up yet, however. The energy required to turn atmospheric carbon dioxide and water into natural gas is just too expensive compared to getting it out of the ground.

The founder of Terraform, Casey Handmer, thinks that his process will become viable soon. He is counting on several specific variables changing in the next few years to make his process viable. Most importantly, he expects that the cost of solar power will continue to drop.

Handmer also believes that the introduction of new government subsidies for green energy will help make his process viable.

Terraform Industries is still a relatively small startup. It has less than 15 employees and about $11 million in funding. However, if its process becomes viable in the near future, the company may quickly turn into a major player in the green energy industry.

