CHIPS Act-Funded US Chipmakers Want to Maintain Presence in China

Despite the US government’s campaign to bring advanced chip technology to American soil, major chipmakers are keen to maintain access to China’s lucrative market.

Some of the biggest players in the semiconductor industry, including TSMC, Samsung, and SK hynix, have asked for greater clarity on rules governing investments in China, according to a recent report by Bloomberg.

As part of the recently passed CHIPS Act funding aimed to boost American semiconductor manufacturing, the US government has said that companies that receive the subsidies will be forbidden from building advanced technology plants in China for ten years.

The companies will only be allowed to expand mature node facilities in China for the purpose of serving the Chinese market.

However, John Neuffer, the president and chief executive officer of the Semiconductor Industry Association, has said that they “need to play” in the Chinese market, which he called the largest market for semiconductors.

The SIA said it is seeking clearer “guardrails” so that companies know what the US government deems a national security concern, and thus they are able to move forward and plan ahead accordingly.

“We just want there to be clear rules of the road so that what the government thinks is a national security concern is very well defined and transparent and also predictable,” said Jimmy Goodrich, the vice president of global policy for the trade group.

“We’ve kind of had over the last two administrations, frankly, a bit of a roller-coaster ride when it comes to national security and trade restrictions.”

US-China Tensions Put Firms in the Crosshairs

The concerns come amid growing tension between Washington and Beijing, which has affected semiconductor firms on both sides.

The US government has barred American firms from supplying Huawei, for example, while China has invested heavily in its domestic chip industry to reduce its reliance on foreign technology.

In 2022, the US Senate enacted the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America) Act that would help increase chip production in the country.

The Act provides $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development and came in the wake of a global chip shortage that took a toll on automotive production, which led to the industry losing billions of dollars worth of sales in 2021.

Aside from the US, a number of other major economies, including South Korea and Japan, have outlined plans to attract semiconductor makers to invest in their countries by offering them subsidies and tax breaks.

Chips Prices Set to Rise Due to High Cost of Manufacturing in US

Meanwhile, the price of microcontroller chips is set to increase as companies move operations to the US due to the country’s high cost of manufacturing compared to China.

For one, TSMC has revealed that it is planning to charge up to 30% more for chips manufactured in its Arizona facilities than those coming from its domestic sites in Taiwan, according to a report by DigiTimes.

The high cost of building semiconductor facilities has also been highlighted by Japan’s new semiconductor company Rapidus, which said it will need over $14 billion for technological development and over $22 billion for mass production.

Rapidus is looking to the Japanese government for “long-term assistance.”

Likewise, Infineon Technologies, Germany’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, has broken ground in Dresden for a new chip fabrication plant of its own that will be funded in accordance with the objectives of the European Chips Ac.

Infineon is also seeking public funding of around €1 billion towards the cost. The plant is intended to produce power electronics based on 300mm wafer technology.

