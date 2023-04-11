Chinese Payments Firms Warned Against Uploading Data to ChatGPT and Other AI Bots

China’s payment & clearing industry association has warned against uploading confidential documents to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools, citing risks such as “cross-border data leaks.”

The association, governed by China’s central bank, cautioned payment industry staff to avoid uploading data concerning the country, the financial industry, and their companies, including customer information and codes in the payment and settlement infrastructure into AI chatbots.

“Payment industry staff must comply with laws and rules when using tools such as ChatGPT, and should not upload confidential information related to the country and the finance industry,” the association said in a statement on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

While ChatGPT is not officially available in China, some users found ways to access the service.

Specifically, some have resorted to virtual private networks and virtual foreign phone numbers to circumvent the country’s strict internet censorship laws.

The Payment & Clearing Association of China is a self-regulated organization of the payment and clearing service industry in China, with members spanning banks and other financial institutions.

“[They should] comprehensively assess the risks of using ChatGPT and other similar tools to deal with work, and use ChatGPT and other tools in compliance with laws and regulations,” the organization said.

AI Tools Become Center of Global Attention

The recent warning comes as AI tools have been at the center of global attention following their massive popularity.

Last week, President Joe Biden met with a council of science and technology advisers to discuss the risks and opportunities that AI could pose for both individual users and national security.

And Just today, the Biden administration announced it has started examining whether checks need to be placed on AI tools such as ChatGPT, amid growing concerns that the technology could be used to discriminate or spread harmful information.

As part of the first step, the Commerce Department has put out a formal public request for comment, seeking public opinion on whether potentially risky new AI models should go through a certification process before they are released.

The comments will be accepted over the next 60 days and will be used to help formulate advice for US policymakers about how to approach AI.

Meanwhile, some other countries have taken a harsher stance toward AI tools.

For one, Italy has become the first country in the West to ban ChatGPT. The country’s Data Protection Authority has also launched an investigation into the AI chatbot due to a suspected breach of data-collection rules and its failure to verify whether its users are older than 13.

Ulrich Kelber, the German commissioner for data protection, has said that Germany may also follow Italy’s lead and ban ChatGPT due to worries about the security of personal information.

Tech Gurus Push Against Further Development of AI Tools

Some tech gurus and industry experts have voiced concern regarding the potential dangers of AI tools, specifically new powerful versions.

Just recently, the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Policy, a leading tech ethics group, asked the FTC in a complaint to halt the commercial releases of GPT-4, citing privacy and public safety concerns.

In the complaint, the group claimed that GPT-4 is “biased, deceptive, and a risk to privacy and public safety.” It also said that the tool has caused distress among some users with its quick and human-like responses to queries.

Likewise, some artificial intelligence experts and industry executives have signed an open letter that called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

