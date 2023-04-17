Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword as investors and companies continue to pour money into the field. Learning institutions are rushing to start new state-of-the-art programs and colleges dedicated to AI as governments scramble to encourage or regulate the use of AI.

While civil society organizations are fighting to understand the impact of AI technology on humanity, different individuals around the world are increasingly applying it in their daily lives. One such person is a 24-year-old man in Shanghai who has used AI to “bring his grandmother back to life” and be able to hold a conversation with her.

Deadchat: Using Artificial Intelligence To Speak To The Dead

As artificial intelligence continues to make headlines, scandals and dangers surrounding its uses have also continued to make rounds on the internet.

The latest case is of a young Chinese man in Shanghai who has used Artificial Intelligence to “resurrect” his dead grandmother from the dead, sparking a debate about the application of this cutting-edge technology to this area.

The 24-year-old man who released a controversial video of a conversation between him and his grandmother says that he felt a deep connection with her because she raised him since he was a small child after his parents separated.

A video with the audio of a conversation between the young man with the surname Wu and the Artificial Intelligence version of his grandmother who died in January at the age of 84, has been making rounds on social media platforms in recent weeks after he posted it online.

“Grandma,” Wu calls out to his AI grandmother, “my dad and I will go back to our hometown to celebrate the Lunar New Year with you this year. My dad called you last time. What did you say to him?”

“I told him not to drink wine. Be thrifty and not play cards,” replied the AI grandmother.

“Yes, grandma,” Wu continues, “you should tell him to behave. My father, almost 50 years old, still drinks wine every day. He doesn’t even have any savings … grandma, what did you buy to celebrate the coming Lunar New Year?” Wu asked.

“I bought two bottles of edible oils. The farmers themselves pressed the oils. It smells fragrant, haha, 75 yuan (US$11) a bottle.”

During their conversation, the image of the grandmother seemed attentive, as if listening, and “her” mouth moved when “she” spoke.

Wu returned from Shanghai, where he works as a visual art designer, to his hometown in southern China when his grandmother fell sick. Although he stayed at her bedside for more than two weeks, Wu never got to say goodbye to her as the old lady remained in a coma until the day she died.

Wu got the idea to ”bring his grandmother back to life” using Artificial Intelligence technology after struggling to cope with her death.

He used imaging software and old photos to create a dynamic image of his grandmother. He then trained the AI to mimic the tone of her voice using recordings of conversations he had with his grandmother on his phone.

Wu also spent time talking with the AI chatbot ChatGPT to learn how to get AI to behave like his grandmother.

Speaking about the development Wu said:

I shared many details of my grandma’s life to ChatGPT, hoping it could understand my grandma’s family background and speech so it could communicate with me in my grandma’s tone.

Wu further explains that his “grandmother” is only able to carry on simple conversations since the AI cannot understand when the conversation is more complicated.

Reactions To The AI “Resurrection” Story

Wu’s story has caught the attention of millions of people on social media, especially in mainland China, with netizens divided over his application of the Artificial Intelligence technology.

On the one hand, there are people who believe that this is a way to comfort and keep the deceased person alive. And, on the other, there are those who believe that this only serves as an escape from reality.

Wu himself admits that the “resurrecting grandma” project is just for psychological comfort. “But I feel good being able to look at grandma and talk more with her,” he added.

One netizen supported Wu’s efforts saying, “It is a way to relieve one’s sorrow. What this blogger did is meaningful. The company of an AI is still a form of companionship, after all.”

Another one said, “I stand by him. But I dare not do it because it will make me sad.”

But another one with a contrary opinion said, “A person must face reality squarely. Birth and death are normal in life, aren’t they? It’s not the real her. Aren’t you afraid of her when she talks…?”

“I think he should let his grandmother rest in peace and miss her in his heart,” another person pointed out.

Wu’s is Auto-GPT, a free, open-source Python application that uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology to perform web-based actions unattended, assign subtasks to itself, search the web, and improve its own code, according to a definition by the Hindu Business Line.

Auto-GPT practically makes ChatGPT look like it is years old.

Generally, Artificial Intelligence technology continued to evolve and it would be interesting to see what other uses it is going to be put to. As this happens, it is expected that governments will keep up with the advancements in the technology and develop regulations to appropriately govern the field.