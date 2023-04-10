Chinese EV Maker NIO Rolling Out 100 Swappable Battery Stations in Europe in 2023

Experts broadly agree that electric vehicles (EVs) have a lower carbon footprint over their life cycle than those using traditional internal combustion engines. As such, EVs have become more popular with their number of world roads soaring, hitting a record number in 2022.

It is expected that there will be more than 30 million zero-carbon-emitting electric vehicles in Europe by 2030 with the European Union planning to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

However, battery charging remains an important aspect of the EV industry with long charging times often being cited as a downside to this revolutionary technology. For drivers of EV, that wait may soon be a thing of the past with the introduction of swappable batteries.

After building battery-swapping stations in China, Chinese EV Maker Nio expands such facilities to Europe. The renowned EV startup launched its first “power swap station” in Denmark, where drivers can stop by to replace their used-up battery with a fully charged one.

The process at the power swap station is generally automated and takes about 5 minutes. Once the car enters the station, it is raised where the depleted is mechanically unscrewed, removed and replaced with a charged one, adding up to 500 kilometres of range.

Meanwhile, the batteries in stock are slowly charged at the station. According to the EV company, batteries degrade more slowly when they are charged slowly. In the end, they last longer, compared to those which are charged faster.

When it comes to EV charging, the Chinese EV maker differentiates itself from other companies in the industry by providing swappable and upgradable batteries on top of the traditional plug-and-charge model. Nio charges a monthly subscription fee for the swappable battery services.

The Surging Number Of the Chinese EV Maker’s Power Swapping Stations

There are over 1,100 Power Swap Stations already in operation worldwide apart from those in China, according to NIO.

In its parent country China, battery-swapping stations by Nio are sprouting all over, around office highrises and popular malls. This has taken Nio’s innovative concept to a noticeable level.

20 Million #PowerSwap Milestone! On April 3, 2023, a #NIO ES6 completed a battery swap at the NIO Power Swap station at Wuchang Service Center Hangzhou, achieving NIO's latest battery swap milestone – 20 million cumulative battery swaps. pic.twitter.com/stNbRrlSgJ — NIO (@NIOGlobal) April 3, 2023

As of November last year, the company had installed 1,200 of these swapping stations across China. The idea is to enable EV charging as fast as refueling a petrol car. The tech company now plans to open over 100 stations across Europe this year.

Interim head of power at NIO Denmark Michael Salomon said:

What we’re building now is what we call a travel product. We’re putting the stations up in between major cities, allowing people that normally drive far. And then, next wave, we’ll put them closer to the major cities and traffic hubs, sort of to broaden their perspective a little.

According to Nio, 80% of Danish EV drivers charge their cars in their driveway. The Chinese EV maker believes that their battery swap stations will allow those who don’t have a driveway or an AC charger at home to have an operational battery whenever they need it.

Nio began expanding in Europe in 2021, beginning with Norway, which has been aggressive in pushing electric vehicle adoption. The Chinese EV maker then moved to Sweden by setting up its first power-swapping station in Varberg, in November last year.

The EV manufacturing firm is setting itself up for an uphill battle in a crowded automotive market in Europe, but it seems determined to grow its presence on the continent.

