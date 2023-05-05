Chinese Apps Are Taking Over the US App Market

Chinese apps have been rapidly gaining popularity among American users despite concerns about data privacy and security.

According to a report by Apptopia, a company that tracks and analyzes app data, 10 out of the 500 most downloaded apps so far in 2023 are from Chinese companies.

Furthermore, four of these Chinese apps are in the top five, which signifies their increasing impact on the US app market.

TikTok, CapCut, Temu, and Shein are among the most popular Chinese apps in the US, with each app ranking in the top 20 most downloaded apps.

TikTok, a short-form video app, has maintained its position as the most downloaded app in the US for two years in a row. CapCut, a video editing app, is also owned by Bytedance, the parent company of TikTok.

Meanwhile, Temu is an e-commerce platform that offers a wide range of products at low prices and is owned by the popular Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo.

Shein is also a fast-fashion retailer that has been expanding its inventory and is increasingly competing with Amazon.

As reported, Temu and Shein have taken the online retail market by storm, dominating app download charts in the first quarter of the year.

Chinese Apps Face Regulatory Scrutiny in the US

It is worth noting that US lawmakers have been to taking an increasingly aggressive stance against Chinese apps as US-China tensions remain high.

Earlier this month, a US congressional commission called out Shein and Temu in a report that suggested the companies and others in China were potentially linked to the use of forced labor, exploitation of trade loopholes, product safety hazards, or intellectual property theft.

While concerns about data privacy and security have been raised, these apps continue to be popular among users.

In 2021, four Chinese apps were among the top 50 most downloaded apps in the US, with only one of them ranking in the top five. In 2022, there were three Chinese apps in the top 50, with TikTok maintaining the top position.

Over 35 Top Grossing Apps in the US Are Chinese

Chinese companies own 36 of the top 500 grossing apps in the US this year, according to Apptopia’s data. All of the apps, except for TikTok, are mobile games.

In terms of monthly active users (MAUs), Chinese companies hold 16 of the top 500 apps. TikTok, WeChat, CapCut, and Temu rank within the top 25, while the other 12 are further down the list.

Conversely, only 19 out of the 500 most downloaded apps in China this year are from American companies, based solely on iOS data since Google Play does not operate legally in China.

The report noted that there may be similar concerns about data privacy and security with American apps in Chinese media.

The growing popularity of Chinese apps in the US comes as the latter is home to some of the biggest tech companies in the world, including Apple, Google, and Meta.

Among these tech giants, only Meta’s Instagram app ranks in the top five most downloaded apps this year, which indicates the growing strength of Chinese app development on a global scale.

