China’s iFLYTEK Unveils AI Model and Seeks to Surpass ChatGPT

China’s iFLYTEK unveiled a general AI model and said that the model would surpass ChatGPT’s abilities next year. The stock soared over 10% in China price action today as markets gave a thumbs up to the announcement.

iFLYTEK chairman Liu Qingfeng unveiled the model named SparkDesk at an event in Hefei. Liu said that the company intends to match ChatGPT’s abilities in English while surpassing its capabilities in Chinese by October next year.

The company gave a live demonstration of the model and asked it to complete tasks like accessing student essays, composing hypothetical stories, and writing company emails.

At the launch event, Liu said that AI would help empower “empowering every creative person to become an entrepreneur under the digital economy.”

Notably, as the AI battle heats up US and Chinese companies are scrambling to launch their models.

Last month, SenseTime, a Chinese AI company unveiled a chatbot named SenseChat.

The chatbot performed multiple tasks like writing an email when prompted. The company’s CEO and co-founder Xu Li said that SenseChat is based on its big AI model SenseNova.

Alibaba and Baidu have also launched their AI chatbots amid calls to censor the technology in China.

Notably, while China is reportedly considering censoring AI – the Western World is looking to regulate the emerging industry.

UK’s competition watchdog has initiated a probe into AI while US Vice President Kamala Harris met leaders of OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft to discuss the risks associated with AI.

Coming back to iFLYTEK, Liu said that SparkDesk is already better than ChatGPT in aspects like text generation and mathematical ability. He added that “We will continue to upgrade our model.”

Other AI models like ChatGPT and Google Bard are updating their models. Notably, OpenAI pays contractors $15 per hour to train ChatGPT.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes that the company would need to raise $100 billion as it strives to achieve “artificial general intelligence” – which means an AI model intellectually better than humans and with the ability to improve itself.

Late last month, OpenAI raised $300 million in a funding round that valued the company between $27 billion-$29 billion.

While ChatGPT became the fastest app to surpass 100 million users, its parent company OpenAI’s 2022 losses also doubled to $540 million.

Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett on Artificial Intelligence

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting held this Saturday, both Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett responded to questions about AI.

Munger cautioned “I am personally skeptical of some of the hype that is going into artificial intelligence.”

Buffett said he is apprehensive of AI and added, “When something can do all kinds of things, I get a little bit worried.”

The Oracle of Omaha compared AI to the atom bomb and said, “Because I know we won’t be able to un-invent it and, you know, we did invent, for very, very good reason, the atom bomb in World War II.”

Meanwhile, globally, ChatGPT is making waves with its chatbot. It remains to be seen whether iFLYTEK can make its model better than ChatGPT.

