China’s Alibaba Joins AI Battle, Launching ChatGPT Bot Competitor

The artificial intelligence (AI) war has continued to intensify with global corporations announcing new products. Alibaba, China’s e-commerce giant, through Alibaba Cloud, the firm’s cloud computing unit is the latest to join the race after announcing its own version of an AI chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Alibaba Joins the Race For Advanced Generative AI Models

Alibaba’s Tongyi Qianwen, the AI mode, was first mentioned at the beginning of the year. The name roughly translates as “seeking an answer by asking a thousand questions.” However, the company is yet to give an English version of the name.

The era of AI models may have started with OpenAI launching ChatGPT in November but its future now rests in the hands of many corporations around the world that desire “to stay ahead of the game,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman, and CEO of Alibaba Group and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, in a statement during Tongyi Qianwen’s unveiling on Tuesday.

Tongyi Qianwen, designed with both Chinese and English language proficiency, is set to make its debut on Alibaba’s office communication platform, DingTalk, and smart home appliance provider, Tmall Genie.

“We are at a technological watershed moment driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all sectors have started to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead of the game,” Zhang said during the launch.

Generative AI is an advanced form of artificial intelligence that enables machines to create content autonomously, from images to text and even music based on data it was trained on.

It is a game-changer for tech giants like Microsoft, as it can revolutionize the landscape of content creation, automating tasks, and improving efficiency.

By leveraging generative algorithms, companies can enhance their product offerings and develop innovative solutions, ultimately gaining a competitive edge in the increasingly digital and automated global marketplace.

This could explain the sudden interest in generative, with Microsoft coming out strongly, thanks to the fast-move advantage it got after investing in OpenAI.

Alibaba intends to integrate its ChatGPT-like chatbot “across Alibaba’s various businesses to improve user experience in the near future,” although as mentioned, it will initially roll out on two platforms, DingTalk, and Tmall Genie.

Tongyi Qianwen will also be available on the cloud for access by Alibaba’s clients to build large customizable language models.

Alibaba Cloud Promises Customizable Models

Alibaba Cloud has assured users that the generative AI model will be “fine-tuned” to allow clients to input customized data and insights. This, according to Alibaba Cloud, will result in enhanced performance of the chatbot, providing clients with effective assistance through a streamlined approach.

Incorporation of proprietary information will ensure the chatbot can efficiently adapt to the specific needs of each company, ultimately resulting in a higher level of customer satisfaction.

“We hope to facilitate businesses from all industries with their intelligence transformation and, ultimately, help boost their business productivity, expand their expertise and capabilities while unlocking more exciting opportunities through innovations,” Jingren Zhou, CTO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said in a statement.

The company announced that developers in China are at liberty to apply for beta testing of the chatbot. They can build their own AI applications at a larger scale, Alibaba Cloud said.

Just like GPT4, OpenAI’s most advanced generative AI model, Tongyi Qianwen will don more comprehensive AI features like text-to-image.

Alibaba is the third Chinese company to release generative AI models following the launch of ChatGPT. Baidu, China’s biggest search engine launched its version of the model called Ernie Bot in March.

Baidu’s Ernie demonstrated advanced multi-modal skills and was able to produce text, images, audio, and even videos with the right prompt. Businesses in China are currently piloting the bot head of a wider release to the public.

NetEase and SenseTime are the other two Chinese firms developing ChatGPT-style software. SenseTime is one of China’s most popular AI developers.

China Drafts Rules To Govern AI Operations

China is taking the lead to provide oversight of the fast-growing AI industry. The Cyberspace Administration of China recently released the initial draft suggesting the country approves and supports innovation in technology.

These guidelines will ensure all players align with “core socialist values” in addition to the existing laws on data security and protection of personal data.

The Cyberspace Administration of China said the draft rules are open for public scrutiny until May 10 and expects to receive feedback ahead of the next step to make them law.

All generative AI services would be required to conform to the rules including a undergo review before they are allowed to operate in the country.

Service providers will be required to conduct know-your-customer (KYC) procedures to reveal the real identities of their users in addition to providing the regulator with accurate information on the scale and type of data used – all the algorithms and technical information pertaining to the software.

Those who break the rules would face fines and criminal charges.

Alibaba’s stock spiked by 1.6% during Tuesday’s presentation but dropped by 1.75% on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance.

Alibaba has since 2018, held onto its position as the world’s third-largest public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) provider.

