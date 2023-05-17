Tech News

China is Deleting Hundreds of Thousands of AI-Generated News Accounts and Posts

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJoel Frank Last updated:

China is cracking down on a rising tide of artificial intelligence (AI) generated fake news accounts and posts.

Earlier this week, China’s State Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it had already “cleared” over 107K counterfeit news accounts and 835K pieces of false information and urged citizens to report fake news accounts and stories as they come across them.

The internet regulator said its crackdown on AI-generated fake news would “clear and standardize the order of network communication in key traffic links”, including news providers like short video platforms and popular search lists.

The CAC’s tougher stance on AI-generated fake news comes after Chinese policy made their first arrest in accordance with a new AI media law.

The arrested person allegedly created a fake news article about a train crash that killed nine construction workers using ChatGPT, with the story quickly going viral and garnering as much as 15,000 views.

New Chinese Law Cracks Down on Fake AI-Generated Content

China’s new AI media law aims to block fake news that was created by AI technology, including deep fakes.

Given that the law also requires AI service providers to ensure their program isn’t being misused for illegal activities, such as fake news, this could cause big problems for some of China’s tech giants, who have been furiously working to pump out generative AI applications in order not to be left behind by competitor firms in the US like OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT), Microsoft and Google.

AI image maker Midjourney recent launched a beta version of its application on China’s popular everything application WeChat.

Chinese tech giant Tencent, meanwhile, just announced a new deep fake service that will offer customers the ability to create a high-definition digital human for $145.

ChatGPT, meanwhile, is blocked in China, though users such as the person arrested for a fake news story can still access the application via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Related Articles

[in-content-hero name=”a-default-box”]

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Joel Frank

Since graduating with a degree in economics in the UK in 2018, Joel has worked as a financial market/cryptocurrency analyst. Joel firmly believes that emerging crypto technology will transform the world for the better through the facilitation of decentralization. Joel has written for a variety of cryptocurrency and financial market media…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!