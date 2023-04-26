Cheap Goods Marketplaces Temu and Shein Dominated Q1 US App Download Charts

Fast fashion and cheap goods retailers Temu and Shein have taken the online retail market by storm, dominating app download charts in the first quarter of the year.

According to a report by app analytics company Data.ai, Temu and Shein were the breakout apps that have captured consumer attention in the fast fashion and cheap goods space.

More specifically, Temu, which runs a marketplace for virtually everything from home goods to apparel to electronics, ranked #1 in the US while Shein, another Chinese online fast fashion retailer, ranked #3 in the US and #4 in the UK.

The surge in popularity of Temu and Shein comes as consumers are increasingly turning to apps that offer deals and savings in the wake of an uncertain economic landscape marked by high-interest rates, macroeconomic headwinds, and rising inflation.

How Temu and Shein Stand Out From the Crowd

Temu, which was launched by PDD Holdings last year, has quickly become the most downloaded app in the US.

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses in China and overseas. The e-commerce giant was founded in China but recently began billing itself as a Cayman Islands company, citing a new corporate registration there.

PDD also owns the popular Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo. As reported, Google has recently suspended the Pinduoduo app from its Play Store after finding malware in off-Play versions of the app.

Likewise, Shein is another Chinese company founded by Chinese entrepreneur Chris Xu. The company initially created a cult following for its fast-fashion apparel and has since branched out into other offerings, such as home goods.

Both Temu and Shein have exploded in popularity stateside by offering extreme bargains to shoppers.

The duo reportedly leverages China’s efficient supply chains to ship highly affordable goods to American consumers.

Temu and Shein Face Regulatory Scrutiny Amid Worsening US-China Ties

Temu and Shein are based in Boston and Singapore. However, both of the companies have Chinese roots, which has prompted US lawmakers to take an aggressive stance against them as US-China tensions remain high.

Earlier this month, a US congressional commission called out Shein and Temu in a report that suggested the companies and others in China were potentially linked to the use of forced labor, exploitation of trade loopholes, product safety hazards, or intellectual property theft.

In response to the report, Shein claimed that it takes visibility across our supply chain seriously.

“For over a decade, we have been providing customers with on-demand and affordable fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, lawfully and with full respect for the communities we serve.”

Notably, Senate lawmakers have recently introduced a legislative proposal that could expand the president’s authority in dealing with perceived threats from foreign-owned apps, according to an official press release.

In short, the legislation would empower the Biden administration to ban apps with links to China, such as TikTok, under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

