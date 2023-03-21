ChatGPT Temporarily Disabled After Bug Lets Others See Chat Titles in Major Security Breach

ChatGPT has exploded in popularity since being released in November, but as with all technologies that are adopted in an exponential fashion, this comes with growing pains – ChatGPT has now been paused thanks to the discovery of a bug that allowed people to see the titles of each other’s chat history in what has been described as a “major security breach”.

Bug allowed users to see each other’s chat titles

The bug in question allowed users to see the chat titles of other users, which is a huge concern for those who are privacy minded.

NEW: OpenAI temporarily shut down its popular ChatGPT service on Monday morning after receiving reports of a bug that allowed some users to see the titles of other users’ chat histories https://t.co/C6yWZ1P89U — Bloomberg (@business) March 21, 2023

It remains to be seen how many people were able to make use of this exploit and what the potential ramifications could have been.

OpenAI paused ChatGPT to quickly rectify the bug

The team at OpenAI quickly responded to the security breach and paused ChatGPT in order to rectify the issue, which has now been completely patched.

The team are working to ensure that no such concerns arise again in the future, as this could have a significant impact on the company’s reputation.

The precise cause for the bug is still being explored, but it is believed to have been a result of some of the open source software that OpenAI has released.

The news has caused many users of the platform to take be more cautious when interacting with the AI, since privacy isn’t guaranteed.

OpenAI has now transitioned to a for-profit

Research into the space of artificial intelligence has exploded over the course of the last few years, and this has brought a range of new use cases to the fore.

Whilst OpenAI was initially founded with the goal of conducting research and improving upon the space in a non-profit manner, the commercial applications of the technology has meant that it has now transitioned to a for-profit.

Elon Musk, one of their earliest donors, has lamented that he donated $100m to the project in its early days with the goal of helping to improve the potential of AI, but OpenAI is now a company that is worth $30 billion.

One of the main reasons that the company has been forced to start charging for ChatGPT Plus (which also provides access to GPT4) is the fact that the servers can only handle a limited amount of load, and the service is extremely popular.

