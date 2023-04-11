Tech News

ChatGPT License Means You’re on the Hook For OpenAI Legal Costs if Someone Sues

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

chatgpt

ChatGPT has come under a lot of fire over the course of the last few weeks, after having accused a series of different public figures of fictitious wrongdoing, and defaming people.

OpenAI were starting to see the lawsuits pile up, and this has been growing into a larger problem: with all the capabilities that ChatGPT has, the drawbacks are also highly problematic.

As such, OpenAI has decided to update their terms, such as that they are to be completely indemnified in the event that ChatGPT is used in a nefarious manner.

OpenAI has expanded its remit for legal indemnity

The team at OpenAI have updated their terms of service, meaning that whoever uses ChatGPT in a negative manner is liable for the results, rather than the OpenAI team itself.

This doesn’t mean that OpenAI are absolving themselves of all responsibility, but people should be wary that this may make it more difficult if one wants to sue OpenAI.

Indeed, as part of the terms of their investment Microsoft was granted almost exclusive rights to all the OpenAI software, which has caused a lot of concern about the monopoly power that this affords them.

The dangers of AI moving forward

Already in 2023 we have been confronted by many of the dangers that AI could have in store for us. For example, there have already been millions around the world who were tricked into believing fake images of Donald Trump’s arrest and the Pope wearing Balenciaga.

Now, there are new problems to contend with in the form of AI propagating fake information and censoring that which is real.

OpenAI’s reluctance to take accountability for what a language model may say is understandable, but there are many in the space who believe that it warrants far greater regulatory restrictions.

Relevant news:

Love Hate Inu - Next Big Meme Coin

Our Rating

Love Hate Inu
  • First Web3 Vote to Earn Platform
  • Vote on Current Topics and Earn $LHINU Tokens
  • Secure, Reliable and Anonymous Voting
  • Rug Pull Proof - 90% of Tokens Available in Presale
  • Accumulate Voting Power by Staking $LHINU Tokens
Love Hate Inu
Join Presale

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!