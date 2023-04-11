ChatGPT License Means You’re on the Hook For OpenAI Legal Costs if Someone Sues

ChatGPT has come under a lot of fire over the course of the last few weeks, after having accused a series of different public figures of fictitious wrongdoing, and defaming people.

OpenAI were starting to see the lawsuits pile up, and this has been growing into a larger problem: with all the capabilities that ChatGPT has, the drawbacks are also highly problematic.

As such, OpenAI has decided to update their terms, such as that they are to be completely indemnified in the event that ChatGPT is used in a nefarious manner.

OpenAI has expanded its remit for legal indemnity

The team at OpenAI have updated their terms of service, meaning that whoever uses ChatGPT in a negative manner is liable for the results, rather than the OpenAI team itself.

This doesn’t mean that OpenAI are absolving themselves of all responsibility, but people should be wary that this may make it more difficult if one wants to sue OpenAI.

Indeed, as part of the terms of their investment Microsoft was granted almost exclusive rights to all the OpenAI software, which has caused a lot of concern about the monopoly power that this affords them.

The dangers of AI moving forward

Already in 2023 we have been confronted by many of the dangers that AI could have in store for us. For example, there have already been millions around the world who were tricked into believing fake images of Donald Trump’s arrest and the Pope wearing Balenciaga.

Now, there are new problems to contend with in the form of AI propagating fake information and censoring that which is real.

OpenAI’s reluctance to take accountability for what a language model may say is understandable, but there are many in the space who believe that it warrants far greater regulatory restrictions.

Relevant news: