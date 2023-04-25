Auto-GPT is a revolutionary AI tool that can perform tasks autonomously without being prompted by a user.



The app uses OpenAI’s text-generating models, mainly GPT-3.5 and GPT-4, to understand users’ inputs. It then accesses different internet tools, such as search engines, social media platforms, and email providers, to achieve its goals,

AI chatbots have exploded in popularity since the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November last year,

These tools come with unlimited potential and vast functionality, including the ability to have intelligent-sounding conversations, write music, and even code.

However, with AI chatbots, a lot relies on the users’ ability to come up with the prompts that the chatbot will respond to. This is set to change with Auto-GPT, which can act autonomously after users identify their objectives.

How Does Auto-GPT Act Autonomously?

The main advantage of Auto-GPT is its ability to handle follow-ups to an initial prompt of OpenAI’s models, both asking and answering them until a task is complete.

In simple terms, the tool pairs GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 with a bot that instructs the language models on what to do.

All a user has to do is give it an AI-Name and add a description and some goals that the tool has to accomplish. Once this is done, AutoGPT uses GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 and several programs to carry out every step needed to achieve whatever goal they’ve set.

“Auto-GPT defines an agent that communicates with OpenAI’s API,” Joe Koen, a software developer who’s experimented with Auto-GPT, told TechCrunch.

“This agent’s objective is to carry out a variety of commands that the AI generates in response to the agent’s requests. The user is prompted for input to specify the AI’s role and objectives prior to the agent starting to carry out commands.”

Twitter users have been experimenting with the tool for some time now, using it to take on different tasks.

For instance, one Twitter user recently created Ecommerce-GPT, which was designated with the task of developing and running an e-commerce business and increasing net worth autonomously.

I have a Auto-GPT from @SigGravitas currently developing an E-Commerce business. It has decided to browse the internet for business ideas, saving its findings to files for reference later on. @pinecone @OpenAI @Google @DuckDuckGo pic.twitter.com/eoUFgUDoJK — Graham Fleming (@GrahamFleming_) April 7, 2023

Concerns Around Auto-GPT Mount Amid Rising Popularity

Amid the rising popularity of Auto-GPT, there has also been an increase in concerns about the potential misuse of the tool.

Some experts fear that the AI application could be used by malicious actors for nefarious purposes, such as conducting cyber attacks autonomously.

There have also been instances that Auto-GPT behaved in unexpected ways.

One Reddit user claims that, given a budget of $100 to spend within a server instance, Auto-GPT made a wiki page on cats, exploited a flaw in the instance to gain admin-level access, and took over the Python environment in which it was running — and then “killed” itself.

Furthermore, there is a risky “Chaos mode,” which allows Auto-GPT to not ask for permission for prompts.

Auto-GPT is publicly available on GitHub, but it does require some setup to get it running.

For instance, users need to install some essential requirements such as Python 3.8, an OpenAI API key, and a Pinecone API key. In order to get an OpenAI API key, users need to sign up for a paid OpenAI account.

Read More: