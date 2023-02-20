ChatGPT is the Fastest Growing App Ever – These Top 100 Stats Prove it

ChatGPT is the fastest-growing app in history and Business 2 Community has compiled the top 100 ChatGPT stats to show it.

Plus we reveal everything else you need to know about the super-popular new artificial intelligence chatbot in our ChatGPT vital statistics:

Top 100 ChatGPT Statistics And Facts 2023 – Comprehensive AI Chatbot Guide

The chatbot has amassed 100 million users since launch at the end of November 2022 – beating apps such as Tik Tok and Instagram to make ChatGPT the fastest-growing app in history.

The invention of California startup OpenAI, ChatGPT is being hailed as the most exciting thing that has happened in technology since the advent of the internet, the first search engine or the launch of the iPhone.

In our top 100 statistics you will discover, among other things:

ChatGPT vital statistics at a glance

What is ChatGPT?

Essential statistics about OpenAI

ChatGPT usage statistics

Investors in ChatGPT developer and owner OpenAI

Some of the things ChatGPT can do

ChatGPT limitations

More ChatGPT stats

The ChatGPT losers

ChatGPT competitors

The ethics of generative AI and ChatGPT

ChatGPT is the fastest-growing app ever – top stats



Is the ChatGPT hype justified?

For sure, there’s been a lot of hype, but it may well be justified. ChatGPT can answer queries in 95 languages in a human-like conversational style, learning from your responses as it goes.

Web visits in January alone were estimated at 672 million.

Ask any question and it will be able to provide a text response, although as we see in our 100 top ChatGPT statistics below, there are limitations.

For example, ask ChatGPT to write a 400-word assignment on The Enlightenment and it will do that.

Fancy a trip to the stores to buy some clothes? It will provide you with the relevant list of retail outlets.

Struggling with javascript for a web page you are coding? Ask the right query and ChatGPT will generate the code for you.

Google search business is threatened by fast-growing ChatGPT

Because ChatGPT is so human-like in its comprehensive and mostly accurate answers, it threatens to do away with search engines, or at least to force a radical reimagining of them.

Google and a host of other tech companies are racing to catch up with OpenAI, but for now it is ChatGPT that is the fastest-growing app ever.

If you haven’t used ChatGPT yet, set up an account and get started here: https://chat.openai.com/chat

Get up to speed. Read our Top 100 ChatGPT Statistics And Facts 2023 – Comprehensive AI Chatbot Guide today!